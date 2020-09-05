Someone called Tracy Police at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday to report that two women were in a fistfight after a road rage incident at 11th and Ninth streets. Callers said the women were beating each other and one woman was smashing the other woman’s face into the ground.
Another caller said the cars in the road rage incident, a green Mustang and a black Jeep, has crashed into each other on purpose. The Mustang was still at the scene and the black Jeep had fled. Officers had the license plate number and were able to positively identify the registered owner as one of the people in the fight. The address on the registration was in Manteca, and the Manteca police were asked to try to find the woman and detain her so officers could pick her up.
Tracy police received 1,213 calls for service from Aug. 27 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:28 a.m.: A man renting a room in a home on the 1300 block of Dronero Way told the police he returned home after being away a week and found the owner had broken the lock to his door. The renter said he felt threatened because the owner had a “ninja sword” and he confronted the owner. The owner also called the police and said the renter had been bringing bags of cocaine into the house, which he denied. Police went to the house but apparently took no action against either person.
7:12 a.m.: Police checked a car at 11th Street and Chrisman Road that matched the description of a suspicious vehicle reported at Veterans Park. The officer found the driver sleeping and also saw what appeared to be a revolver on the front seat. The driver was taken out of the car and put in handcuffs, but the gun turned out to be a toy. The officer took the driver’s information.
11:17 a.m.: A rental car from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 2995 Naglee Road, was reported as stolen. The company said a customer had rented a 2020 black Jeep Grand Cherokee about a month ago and was supposed to have returned it last Friday. The company gave the police the customer’s information.
2:04 p.m.: A caller said a delivery driver with FedEx, 5655 Hood Way, might have stolen a Marshawn Lynch SE Racing Beast Mode bicycle worth $1,000. The caller was going to find out whether FedEx was going reimburse the person who bought the bike or press charges against the delivery driver.
3:49: p.m.: Someone reported a Facebook post on the Tracy Virtual Garage Sale group listing $1,000 worth of items from Macy’s that seemed suspicious and might have been stolen.
4:17 p.m.: A man working at Goodwill, 2626 N. Tracy Blvd., said someone was texting him threats, saying they would kill him if he didn’t pay $800 through a cash app. The man didn’t have any idea who was texting him. Police told the man it was most likely a scam attempt and recommended blocking the number.
Tuesday
8:06 a.m.: A caller said a woman with a blue Pontiac Sunbird was making a mess at the back of the Tracy Medical Center building, 530 W. Eaton Ave. Police talked with the woman.
10:31 a.m.: Someone called the police about a man screaming at a woman in Lincoln Park, 170 Eaton Ave. When the police arrived, the man had already left.
12:32 p.m.: A woman told police that a man she met the night before at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., put a gun to her head and stole $90 and took her bank card. The woman said the man took a shower in her room and left behind personal items. She also said the man hit her, but she didn’t need medical attention. Police said they would file a report.
2:21 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a vehicle that allegedly struck two kids on bicycles in the area of Seventh and B streets and might have been caught on video. The kids said they didn’t need any medical attention. Police searched the area and found a driver who told them he had been in the Sixth Street area when a kid kicked his SUV as he drove by and then fell down, and two other kids on bikes chased the SUV. The driver said he got scared and left the area. Police took the driver’s information.
4:05 p.m.: A man on the 100 block of Beverly Place said two teenagers had tried to steal his bicycle, and then threatened him when confronted. The man said they scratched his car with the bike while they were trying to take it from his garage, and he thought they were hiding behind some nearby bushes. Police found the teens, but the man didn’t want to press charges, so they were released to their parents with a warning.
6:18 p.m.: A couple of people complained about loud music from fitness classes at In-Shape, 1010 N. Tracy Blvd. Police talked to the manager, who said she would tell the instructors to turn down the music.
9:33 p.m.: Police were called to Amazon, 1555 N. Chrisman Road, where an employee was accused of stealing $187,000 worth of products. The employee had not admitted to the theft, but other staff members said they had extensive documentation. Police planned to send the case to the district attorney for review.
Monday
3 a.m.: Police were called to help the local fire department with a house fire on Valpico Road near Glenbriar Drive. A vacant house was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters and police arrived. Officers said the fire didn’t spread to any other areas.
7:18 a.m.: A caller said the local fire department was called out for a fuel leak at Auto Zone, 1122 W. 11th St., but it turned out to be an attempted theft of gasoline from a Chevy Colorado pickup. Police asked someone from Public Works to deliver a container that would hold four gallons of gas.
11:07 a.m.: Someone reported a problem with a group of kids repeatedly setting fires at night and burning junk mail on the 300 block of South Court. The caller said a neighbor had a video of the kids setting a fire and told the police where they lived. Officers said they would take it to the housing authority for follow-up.
1:19 p.m.: A resident on the 4300 block of Glenbrook Drive complained about kids riding dirt bikes in the area. Police talked with a woman, who said she would “talk to her boys,” and told her they were done giving warnings.
2:19 p.m.: Someone called about a group of people who were apparently living out of a utility box in an empty field near Larch Road and Tracy Boulevard. The caller said there were tents nearby and asked officers to clean up the encampment. Police said the code enforcement department was aware of the situation.
6:33 p.m.: A woman was seen trying to break in through the front door of a home under construction on the 400 block of Mount Oso Road. Police talked with the woman, who said she wanted to take a shower. Police warned her to stay out of homes under construction and noted that she had not entered the house and the door was undamaged.
11:27 p.m.: Someone told police they were watching a live Instagram video of man driving around firing a gun. The caller provided the man’s online name and said the video showed a water tower before it ended.
Sunday
12:01 a.m.: Police were called to a home on the 1500 block of Monterey Court for a party with loud music. The caller said it had been an ongoing problem, but they hadn’t complained before because they were new neighbors. The homeowner was given a verbal warning. The neighbor called back saying the music had been turned up even louder, and police checked the house again and warned some kids who were running around.
3:39 a.m.: A UPS semi-truck pulling two trailers hit a light pole and tipped over at International and Promontory parkways, blocking traffic. When the police were called, the driver was still in the cab complaining of back pain from the crash. International Parkway was closed in both directions from Promontory Parkway to Berkley Road until tow trucks could remove the trailers. The power was turned off to the area because of the damage to the light pole. The driver was taken to a hospital, and the road was reopened about six hours later.
9:39 a.m.: A caller told police there was a large gathering of people playing on the sports field at Galli Family Park, 2341 W. Lowell Ave., even though a sign said the fields were closed. The caller added that none of the people had masks on.
1:21 p.m.: A driver said they were stopped at Corral Hollow Road and 11th Street when another driver honked at them after they gave him an obscene gesture. The two drivers exchanged words and the second driver spat tobacco all over their car.
3:10 p.m.: An argument started at the Metro PCS store, 933 S. Tracy Blvd., when a customer refused to wear a mask inside the business. An employee was able to lure the woman outside the store and then locked the door keeping everyone out. The woman refused to leave the business and the store refused service unless she wore a mask. Police said the woman left the property when asked.
8:07 p.m.: A man who had been warned about trespassing at 11th Street Laundromat, 824 W. 11th St., reportedly punched a woman’s car window. The woman said the man had threatened to kill her 12-year-old son in the past. Officers couldn’t find him.
11:09 p.m.: Police were called to Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Blvd., for a report of six women fighting and throwing glass bottles in the parking lot. An officer talked with a group in the southwest corner of the lot.
Saturday
2:20 a.m.: An assistant manager at Taco Bell, 2320 N. Tracy Blvd., said a woman tried to pass three counterfeit $10 bills and was pounding on the front door of the restaurant because the assistant manager had kept the fake bills. Police talked with the woman and also examined the money and confirmed it was counterfeit. The woman asked the assistant manager to destroy the bills.
4:20 a.m.: A caller on the 3300 block of Buthmann Avenue said she heard several rapid gunshots behind her house near a group of houses that had been damaged in a fire. An officer searched the area on foot and found a shell casing near a fence between the woman’s property and the burned houses.
9:46 a.m.: The Oakland Police Department said a person had reported a phone as stolen at Oakland International Airport, and when the phone was pinged, it appeared to be at an address on the 500 block of Wagtail Drive. Tracy police checked with the people at the house, who said they had contacted the phone’s owner to say they had it.
6:17 p.m.: Someone watching a security camera called the police and said a car had been parked for 40 minutes behind Tracy Cyclery, 2217 N. Tracy Blvd., and no one had come out. Police checked on the car and said the people inside had been smoking marijuana and would leave as soon as they found someone to give them a ride.
6:30 p.m.: A motorcycle hit a mailbox on the 1400 block of Promenade Circle, and the rider was covered in blood and awake but not alert. Police spoke with the man and said he just wanted to leave. They also reached out to the postmaster because the impact had knocked mail all over.
7:22 p.m.: Police were told about 100 cars had gathered and more were arriving at the Target parking lot, 2800 Naglee Road. About 40 minutes later, 200 more cars had arrived and the drivers were revving their engines. Police said no one was driving dangerously but they would alert the Stockton police side show task force if needed. A security worker at Target said the drivers were going up and down the aisles revving their engines and creating traffic, and the parking lot was full, and eventually the side show task force was called in.
11:40 p.m.: Several sports cars were seen racing up and down near the 800 block of Central Avenue and spinning doughnuts. Police sent a message to other patrol units about the call.
Friday
8:11 a.m.: A woman in the 900 block of West Seventh Street said a neighbor was spraying a chemical on her yard that was damaging her vehicle and her plants. She said she had security cameras but the neighbor was spraying the chemical from outside the cameras’ view. Police noted that the woman had a history of calling in suspicious activities. An officer went and checked on the house.
11:05 a.m.: A man living at Aspire Apartments, 2725 Pavilion Parkway, told police he was receiving emails saying that someone was going to publish information about his criminal history on the internet. Police told the man that arrest information becomes public knowledge and he should speak with an attorney.
3:44 p.m.: Three kids standing outside the AM-PM mini-mart, 550 W. Valpico Road, were reportedly asking customers to buy them cigarettes and alcohol. Police checked the area and couldn’t find them.
5:24 p.m.: The property owner of Carlton Plaza, 2880 N. Tracy Blvd., said a man was spreading his belongings all over the place and he wanted him removed. An officer talked with the man and had him leave the area.
9:03 p.m.: A resident on the first block of South West Street said three teens who live on South Court had climbed up on his shed and were running across his roof. Police spoke with their parents.
10:47 p.m.: A caller said someone was playing loud music on the 1600 block of Parker Avenue. Police checked and found a man playing music from his vehicle. When they told him about the complaint, he wasn’t happy about it but he turned the music off. The original caller called back shortly after 11 p.m. and said the music was even louder than before and the man was yelling threats at the caller’s home, but someone took him inside and shut off the music a couple of minutes later. About 20 minutes later, the caller said the man was outside again with the music turned way up, revving his car engine and drunkenly yelling things like “Call the cops!” and “It’s war now!” Police said the man was belligerent and refused to give his name, but they eventually gave him a citation.
Aug. 27
1:53 a.m.: A woman called and said the owners of the Shell gas station, 3725 N. Tracy Blvd., locked the doors, gave her the keys and asked her to watch the business, but she could see two men inside and she didn’t know how they got in. The woman, who was watching from across the street, said they left the station and ran across the street toward a restaurant, and then one went behind the building and the other might have gone back inside. Police checked the gas station and asked a crew to chain the doors closed because they couldn’t reach anyone who worked there.
6:36 a.m.: A caller said her husband’s Facebook account had been hacked, and someone had gotten their phone number and pictures of their daughter and was demanding $1,000 or else the pictures would be sent out. Police told the caller it was a scam and recommended deleting the Facebook account and contacting Facebook.
9:33 a.m.: A resident on the 500 block of Wagtail Drive told police someone egged his cars and a neighbor’s car and someone had a video of the egg thrower. The egg had been washed off the cars, and police told the caller to report any damage.
11:59 a.m.: Someone complained about a boat that had been parked at the curb on the 700 block of Tarrogana Drive for two weeks. Police issued a parking citation for the boat.
1:36 p.m.: Police were told about a man who lives on the 1900 block of Bridle Creek Circle who allegedly walks out of his house completely naked to get his mail and other packages. The caller wanted officers to talk with the man.
5:08 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius sometime during the night on the 2500 block of Gaines Lane. The car’s owner wanted extra police patrols in the neighborhood when possible.
11:06 p.m.: A police officer tried to stop a man on a motorcycle who ran a stop light and didn’t use a turn signal in the area of Tracy Boulevard and Kavanagh Avenue, but the man kept going and got onto Interstate 205. Police followed him as he exited the freeway at Naglee Road. They stopped following him when he ran a red light and headed east on Grant Line Road. The motorcycle was last seen going east on I-205 from Grant Line Road. Tracy police alerted the California Highway Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.