Tracy police have named Allenray Calamba as the suspect in a double homicide that occurred June 3 at the Green Oaks Mobile Home Park during a domestic violence incident.
In a news release issued Friday police said Calamba, 21, of Tracy, allegedly shot and killed Valeria Garcia Cruz, 21, of Tracy, and her brother Jesus Garcia Cruz, 24, of Tracy, and shot and injured an unnamed third person before turning the gun on himself.
Calamba and Garcia Cruz were in a dating relationship and Valeria was pronounced dead at the scene. Her brother Jesus died a short time later at an area hospital.
As of Monday morning Calamba remains in critical condition at an area hospital and will be booked into the San Joaquin County Jail in French Camp.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. Eric Smith at Eric.Smith@TracyPD.com or 831-6563
Anyone experiencing domestic violence needing help can call the Women's Center Youth & Family Services 24-hour Domestic Violence Helpline at 465-4878, the National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 66746.
A fundraiser selling $10 meal plates with proceeds going toward the funeral expenses for Jesus and Valeria Garcia Cruz will be held at the mobile home park starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
