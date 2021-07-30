A Tracy police traffic officer was injured when a man suspected of two hit and run accidents crashed head-on into the officer’s motorcycle on Lincoln Boulevard Friday morning.
Sgt Scott Muir said police received a phone call at around 7 a.m. from the victim of a hit and run accident in the area of Promenade Circle.
The caller said he was following the suspect, who police described as 20-year-old man driving a red Hyundai Elantra, heading east on 12th Street approaching Lincoln Boulevard.
A traffic officer on a motorcycle arrived in the area was preparing to make a left turn from Lincoln Boulevard onto 12th Street.
Muir said there was another car at the stop sign in front of the Hyundai when the suspect drove around the stopped vehicle, ran the stop sign, and went into the intersection.
“Went a little too fast and took the corner and ended up in the northbound lane of Lincoln Boulevard where our motor officer was driving in the number one lane (left) and there was a head on collision between the suspect of the hit and run and our officer,” Muir said.
The driver of the Hyundai then continued south on Lincoln Boulevard toward 11th Street where he tried to make a left turn.
The driver lost control, jumped the curb and struck a street sign and tree near the entrance to the Westgate Plaza shopping center.
Officers heading to the area spotted the car and took the driver into custody without incident.
Police did not name the injured officer who was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
“So far he was coherent and seemed like he was in good spirits but awfully sore,” Muir said.
Since the officer is a victim in the crash the department’s general investigation unit detectives will be called to investigate the crash along with the department’s traffic unit.
While police were investigating the collision, they received another call from a citizen who said their vehicle had also been struck by the driver in the red Hyundai.
Eastbound 11th street was closed at Lincoln Boulevard and traffic diverted through the shopping center parking lot. Lincoln Boulevard was closed between 11th and 12th streets for the investigation.
Muir said no other vehicles or suspects were involved in the crash.
