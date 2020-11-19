Earlier this week, Tracy Police Department released information about an extensive investigation that led to the arrest of a 50-year-old man after obtaining a search warrant and discovering over 400 mature cannabis plants at a home in Tracy. TPD’s Special Investigations Unit and Crisis Response Unit also recovered two firearms at the scene.
“These cases often take long hours to investigate. Year-to-date Tracy Police Department has eradicated approximately 7,000 live marijuana plants,” TPD said in a press release.
Although the use of cannabis products is legal in the state of California, the cultivation and possession of only six plants are allowed at a private residence at a time. Additionally, individuals are only allowed to gift up to one ounce, or 28 grams, to persons over 21.
Police did not confirm any other details from this case, as the investigation is still ongoing.
However, the department’s dispatch log from Friday shows that officers conducted a search warrant just after 7:30 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of Robert L. Smith Drive.
One person, the only occupant of the house was detained and a 9mm handgun and 20 gauge shotgun were recovered at the scene.
Code enforcement officers contacted Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to remove a utility meter from the home.
The police log also stated dozens of PayPal accounts were documented during the search.
Tracy residents can report suspicious activity through the Tracy Crimestoppers app, or they can call TPD directly at 209-831-6550.
• Contract Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or call 209-835-3030.
