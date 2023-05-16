The Tracy Police department is asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle and a person associated with it in connection with a shooting that killed a man on Peerless Court in January.
The General Investigations Unit released the video as they continue to investigate the killing of Luis Pablo Sanchez early in the morning of Jan. 25. Police had responded at 1:13 a.m. to neighbors’ reports of shots fired on Peerless Court. Officers found Sanchez outside and suffering from a gunshot wound. Sanchez died from his injuries at the scene.
On Tuesday Tracy Police released a 31-second video on their social media of a person in what appears to be a light-colored hoodie walking toward a parked, dark-colored extended cab pickup. The truck is parked on the north side of Peerless Way, just west of Peerless Court. The person gets into the passenger side of the truck, which then drives away, heading west. Police say the suspect vehicle was identified by tips from numerous witnesses, and the time stamp on the video, 1:13 a.m., matches the time that police got the calls reporting shots fired.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Tracy Crime Stoppers by calling (209) 831-4857 or by texting “TIPTPD” and your message to CRIMES (274637).
