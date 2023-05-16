  • Courtesy of Tracy Police Department

The Tracy Police department is asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle and a person associated with it in connection with a shooting that killed a man on Peerless Court in January.

The General Investigations Unit released the video as they continue to investigate the killing of Luis Pablo Sanchez early in the morning of Jan. 25. Police had responded at 1:13 a.m. to neighbors’ reports of shots fired on Peerless Court. Officers found Sanchez outside and suffering from a gunshot wound. Sanchez died from his injuries at the scene.

