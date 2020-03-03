Polls close; results trickle in

Early results of California's presidential primary election are slowly coming in.
In most state and local races, the top two vote-getters will go on to the November general election.
Tracy's congressman, Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, and Republican challenger Ted Howze had a strong lead in the District 10 race early in the night, each with about 38% of the vote. County Supervisor Bob Elliott, a Tracy resident and a Republican, had about 15% of the vote and was in third place out of the six candidates.
Harder released a statement at 9:30 p.m.:
“It’s my honor to once again earn the support of my friends and neighbors here in the Valley. I will continue fighting for the Valley by lowering health care costs, protecting our water, and bringing good-paying jobs to the Valley.”
For county and local offices, if any candidate gets 50% of the vote plus one, that candidate wins the seat outright.
Vote-by-mail ballots sent in over the past month were the first to be counted and reported by the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters. The first set of numbers was reported 15 minutes after polls closed at 8 p.m., with new reports expected each hour starting at 10 p.m.
Statewide, some counties have reported partial information.
All results are unofficial for now. The official results will be certified April 2.
|— SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 5 —
|Rhodesia Ransom
|22.02%
|1,824 votes
|Robert Rickman
|49.20%
|4,076 votes
|Veronica Vargas
|18.35%
|1,520 votes
|Mateo Morelos Bedolla
|10.07%
|834 votes
|Uncertified write-ins
|0.36%
|30 votes
|— JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 7 —
|Robert T. Waters
|98.11%
|31,497 votes
|Uncertified write-ins
|1.89%
|606 votes
|— COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION MEMBER TRUSTEE, AREA 4 —
|Vern Gebhardt
|55.24%
|4.908 votes
|Jeff Tilton
|44.39%
|3,944 votes
|Uncertified write-ins
|0.37%
|33 votes
|— DEMOCRATIC COUNTY CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEMBERS, DISTRICT 5 (vote for no more than 6) —
|Wayne Adler
|12.68%
|1,585 votes
|Manuel Zapata
|12.57%
|1,571 votes
|Robin M. Cole
|10.47%
|1,308 votes
|Henry Cole
|10.50%
|1,312 votes
|Alyce V. Eversole
|12.59%
|1,574 votes
|Bob G Eversole
|14.26%
|1,782 votes
|Dotty Nygard
|13.19%
|1,648 votes
|Barbara Sasso
|13.50%
|1,687 votes
|Uncertified write-ins
|0.25%
|31 votes
|— CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 10 —
|Michael J. “Mike” Barkley
|3.0%
|1,536 votes
|17.6% of precincts reporting
|Ryan Blevins
|2.0%
|1,007 votes
|Josh Harder
|38.0%
|19,511 votes
|Bob Elliott
|15.3%
|7,835 votes
|Ted Howze
|38.4%
|19,712 votes
|Marla Sousa Livengood
|3.4%
|1,766 votes
|— CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 9 —
|Jerry McNerney
|50.7%
|24,698 votes
|2.6% of precincts reporting
|Antonio C. “Tony” Amador
|34.1%
|16,617 votes
|William Martinek
|15.2%
|7,381 votes
|— STATE SENATE DISTRICT 5 —
|Susan Talamantes Eggman
|29.4%
|18,464 votes
|5.8% of precincts reporting
|Mani Grewal
|17.5%
|10,973 votes
|Jesús Andrade
|15.9%
|10,018 votes
|Kathleen A Garcia
|6.5%
|4,105 votes
|Jim Ridenour
|30.7%
|19,288 votes
|— ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 13 —
|Christina Fugazi
|31.2%
|6,130 votes
|0% of precincts reporting
|Kathy Miller
|36.0%
|7,086 votes
|Carlos Villapudua
|32.8%
|6,461 votes
|— PROP. 13: BONDS FOR PUBLIC EDUCATION FACILITIES —
|Yes
|42.3%
|1,221,120 votes
|35.2% of precincts reporting
|No
|57.7%
|1,664,420 votes
|— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: DEMOCRATIC —
|Michael Bennet
|0.2%
|2,956 votes
|42% of precincts reporting
|Joseph R. Biden
|19.2%
|367,790 votes
|Michael R. Bloomberg
|17.5%
|335,886 votes
|Cory Booker
|0.2%
|2,934 votes
|Mosie Boyd
|0%
|745 votes
|Pete Buttigieg
|9.5%
|181,170 votes
|Julián Castro
|0.3%
|5,365 votes
|Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente III
|0.1%
|2,330 votes
|John K. Delaney
|0.1%
|1,888 votes
|Michael A. Ellinger
|0.1%
|1,072 votes
|Tulsi Gabbard
|0.7%
|14,131 votes
|Mark Stewart Greenstein
|0.1%
|1,157 votes
|Amy Klobuchar
|4.7%
|89,323 votes
|Deval Patrick
|0.1%
|996 votes
|Bernie Sanders
|29.7%
|569,013 votes
|Joe Sestak
|0.1%
|1,293 votes
|Tom Steyer
|3.8%
|73,396 votes
|Elizabeth Warren
|12.3%
|235,000 votes
|Marianne Williamson
|0.1%
|2,850 votes
|Andrew Yang
|1.3%
|24,753 votes
|— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: REPUBLICAN —
|Robert Ardini
|0.5%
|5,824 votes
|40% of precincts reporting
|Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
|0.8%
|8.998 votes
|Zoltan G. Istvan
|0.3%
|3.322 votes
|Matthew John Matern
|0.6%
|6,547 votes
|Donald J. Trump
|92.6%
|992,239 votes
|Joe Walsh
|2.5%
|26,968 votes
|Bill Weld
|2.6%
|27,361 votes
|— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: AMERICAN INDEPENDENT —
|Don Blankenship
|20.7%
|4,897 votes
|40% of precincts reporting
|Phil Collins
|32.0%
|7,582 votes
|Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
|20.1%
|4,757 votes
|Charles Kraut
|12.8%
|3,044 votes
|J.R. Myers
|14.4%
|3,410 votes
|— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: LIBERTARIAN —
|Max Abramson
|5.9%
|615 votes
|40% of precincts reporting
|Ken Armstrong
|10.9%
|1,134 votes
|Dan Behrman
|6.2%
|645 votes
|Keenan Wallace Dunham
|2.1%
|215 votes
|Souraya Faas
|3.4%
|350 votes
|Erik Chase Gerhardt
|2.5%
|263 votes
|Jacob Hornberger
|18.8%
|1,953 votes
|Jo Jorgensen
|12.1%
|1,252 votes
|Adam Kokesh
|7.8%
|810 votes
|Steven A Richey
|3.4%
|354 votes
|Sam Robb
|6.7%
|690 votes
|Kim Ruff
|8.8%
|908 votes
|Vermin Supreme
|11.3%
|1,174 votes
|— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: GREEN —
|Howie Hawkins
|37.8%
|1,563 votes
|40.0% of precincts reporting
|Dario Hunter
|19.2%
|793 votes
|Dennis Lambert
|18.0%
|744 votes
|Sedinam Moyowasifza-Curry
|18.0%
|745 votes
|David Rolde
|7.0%
|288 votes
|— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: PEACE & FREEDOM —
|Howie Hawkins
|36.5%
|924 votes
|40.0% of precincts reporting
|Gloria La Riva
|63.5%
|1,607 votes
