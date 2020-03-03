featured

Polls close; results trickle in

Voting center open

Lead election officer Lisa Lewis discusses the different parts of the Tracy Voter Service Center inside WorkVine209 at the Shops at Northgate Village, 1005 Pescadero Ave.

Early results of California's presidential primary election are slowly coming in.

In most state and local races, the top two vote-getters will go on to the November general election. 

Tracy's congressman, Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, and Republican challenger Ted Howze had a strong lead in the District 10 race early in the night, each with about 38% of the vote. County Supervisor Bob Elliott, a Tracy resident and a Republican, had about 15% of the vote and was in third place out of the six candidates.

Harder released a statement at 9:30 p.m.:

“It’s my honor to once again earn the support of my friends and neighbors here in the Valley. I will continue fighting for the Valley by lowering health care costs, protecting our water, and bringing good-paying jobs to the Valley.”

For county and local offices, if any candidate gets 50% of the vote plus one, that candidate wins the seat outright.

Vote-by-mail ballots sent in over the past month were the first to be counted and reported by the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters. The first set of numbers was reported 15 minutes after polls closed at 8 p.m., with new reports expected each hour starting at 10 p.m.

Statewide, some counties have reported partial information.

All results are unofficial for now. The official results will be certified April 2.

Election 2020: Local returns

Results of the March 3 primary election are unofficial until certified by the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters. 

These are preliminary numbers based only on vote-by-mail ballots received before election day.

Unofficial primary election results . . .
— SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 5 —
Rhodesia Ransom 22.02% 1,824 votes
Robert Rickman 49.20% 4,076 votes
Veronica Vargas 18.35% 1,520 votes
Mateo Morelos Bedolla 10.07% 834 votes
Uncertified write-ins 0.36% 30 votes
— JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 7 —
Robert T. Waters 98.11% 31,497 votes
Uncertified write-ins 1.89% 606 votes
— COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION MEMBER TRUSTEE, AREA 4 —
Vern Gebhardt 55.24% 4.908 votes
Jeff Tilton 44.39% 3,944 votes
Uncertified write-ins 0.37% 33 votes
— DEMOCRATIC COUNTY CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEMBERS, DISTRICT 5 (vote for no more than 6) —
Wayne Adler 12.68% 1,585 votes
Manuel Zapata 12.57% 1,571 votes
Robin M. Cole 10.47% 1,308 votes
Henry Cole 10.50% 1,312 votes
Alyce V. Eversole 12.59% 1,574 votes
Bob G Eversole 14.26% 1,782 votes
Dotty Nygard 13.19% 1,648 votes
Barbara Sasso 13.50% 1,687 votes
Uncertified write-ins 0.25% 31 votes

Election 2020: Statewide returns

All results are unofficial until certified by the California Secretary of State. 

Unofficial primary election results . . .
— CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 10 —
Michael J. “Mike” Barkley 3.0% 1,536 votes 17.6% of precincts reporting
Ryan Blevins 2.0% 1,007 votes
Josh Harder 38.0% 19,511 votes
Bob Elliott 15.3% 7,835 votes
Ted Howze 38.4% 19,712 votes
Marla Sousa Livengood 3.4% 1,766 votes
— CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 9 —
Jerry McNerney 50.7% 24,698 votes 2.6% of precincts reporting
Antonio C. “Tony” Amador 34.1% 16,617 votes
William Martinek 15.2% 7,381 votes
— STATE SENATE DISTRICT 5 —
Susan Talamantes Eggman 29.4% 18,464 votes 5.8% of precincts reporting
Mani Grewal 17.5% 10,973 votes
Jesús Andrade 15.9% 10,018 votes
Kathleen A Garcia 6.5% 4,105 votes
Jim Ridenour 30.7% 19,288 votes
— ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 13 —
Christina Fugazi 31.2% 6,130 votes 0% of precincts reporting
Kathy Miller 36.0% 7,086 votes
Carlos Villapudua 32.8% 6,461 votes
— PROP. 13: BONDS FOR PUBLIC EDUCATION FACILITIES —
Yes 42.3% 1,221,120 votes 35.2% of precincts reporting
No 57.7% 1,664,420 votes
— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: DEMOCRATIC —
Michael Bennet 0.2% 2,956 votes 42% of precincts reporting
Joseph R. Biden 19.2% 367,790 votes
Michael R. Bloomberg 17.5% 335,886 votes
Cory Booker 0.2% 2,934 votes
Mosie Boyd 0% 745 votes
Pete Buttigieg 9.5% 181,170 votes
Julián Castro 0.3% 5,365 votes
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente III 0.1% 2,330 votes
John K. Delaney 0.1% 1,888 votes
Michael A. Ellinger 0.1% 1,072 votes
Tulsi Gabbard 0.7% 14,131 votes
Mark Stewart Greenstein 0.1% 1,157 votes
Amy Klobuchar 4.7% 89,323 votes
Deval Patrick 0.1% 996 votes
Bernie Sanders 29.7% 569,013 votes
Joe Sestak 0.1% 1,293 votes
Tom Steyer 3.8% 73,396 votes
Elizabeth Warren 12.3% 235,000 votes
Marianne Williamson 0.1% 2,850 votes
Andrew Yang 1.3% 24,753 votes
— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: REPUBLICAN —
Robert Ardini 0.5% 5,824 votes 40% of precincts reporting
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente 0.8% 8.998 votes
Zoltan G. Istvan 0.3% 3.322 votes
Matthew John Matern 0.6% 6,547 votes
Donald J. Trump 92.6% 992,239 votes
Joe Walsh 2.5% 26,968 votes
Bill Weld 2.6% 27,361 votes
— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: AMERICAN INDEPENDENT —
Don Blankenship 20.7% 4,897 votes 40% of precincts reporting
Phil Collins 32.0% 7,582 votes
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente 20.1% 4,757 votes
Charles Kraut 12.8% 3,044 votes
J.R. Myers 14.4% 3,410 votes
— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: LIBERTARIAN —
Max Abramson 5.9% 615 votes 40% of precincts reporting
Ken Armstrong 10.9% 1,134 votes
Dan Behrman 6.2% 645 votes
Keenan Wallace Dunham 2.1% 215 votes
Souraya Faas 3.4% 350 votes
Erik Chase Gerhardt 2.5% 263 votes
Jacob Hornberger 18.8% 1,953 votes
Jo Jorgensen 12.1% 1,252 votes
Adam Kokesh 7.8% 810 votes
Steven A Richey 3.4% 354 votes
Sam Robb 6.7% 690 votes
Kim Ruff 8.8% 908 votes
Vermin Supreme 11.3% 1,174 votes
— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: GREEN —
Howie Hawkins 37.8% 1,563 votes 40.0% of precincts reporting
Dario Hunter 19.2% 793 votes
Dennis Lambert 18.0% 744 votes
Sedinam Moyowasifza-Curry 18.0% 745 votes
David Rolde 7.0% 288 votes
— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: PEACE & FREEDOM —
Howie Hawkins 36.5% 924 votes 40.0% of precincts reporting
Gloria La Riva 63.5% 1,607 votes

