Councilman Dan Arriola raised the LGBT community’s pride flag in front of Tracy City Hall, where it will fly throughout June, which is widely observed as Pride Month.
The flag is just below the city flag, on a pole next to the American and California state flags. Friday through Sunday, it was replaced by the U.S. Army flag, in commemoration of the Army’s 245th anniversary.
Arriola, who has expressed his pride in being Tracy’s first openly LGBT elected official, requested the monthlong display, which the council approved at its May 22 meeting.
The city first flew the pride flag last June.
