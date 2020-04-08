Final results of the March 3 primary election in San Joaquin County were certified this past weekend, just two days after the original April 3 deadline, but voters and candidates alike may have to wait a few more weeks for official statewide results.

The governor extended vote-counting and certification deadlines (PDF) by 21 days in light of the COVID-19 emergency, which has disrupted nearly every facet of life in the state. Now all counties must report their results by April 24, Secretary of State Alex Padilla will determine presidential delegates by April 25, and the election results will be certified by May 1.

As of last week, the San Joaquin County elections office still needed to count hundreds of ballots cast by people who registered conditionally on election day and thousands of provisional ballots, which are counted only after the voters’ registration is verified.

The staff worked Saturday to finish the counts, and Registrar of Voters Melinda Dubroff certified the results Sunday. A precinct-by-precinct breakdown of each contest is included in the registrar's 755-page final report (download PDF).

As of Tuesday evening, only a handful of counties in the state had any remaining unprocessed ballots (PDF).

Although thousands of ballots have been processed in the weeks since the primary, the outcome of most races hasn’t changed significantly since the preliminary tallies on election night.

Locally, Mayor Robert Rickman and Councilwoman Rhodesia Ransom will face off for the District 5 seat on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors in the November general election. Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock will face Republican Ted Howze, who beat out Tracy’s Bob Elliott and three other challengers in the 10th Congressional District. Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, will go up against Republican challenger Tony Amador in the 9th District. Assemblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman and former Modesto Mayor Jim Ridenour are the top two in the race for Senate District 5. (Scroll down for vote totals.)

But one local race is still flagged as a “close contest” on the website of the California secretary of state, who oversees statewide elections.

Three candidates for Assembly District 13, Carlos Villapudua, Kathy Miller and Christina Fugazi, each received more than 30% of the vote. In the final results, Villapudua had a strong lead with 27,068 votes, 35.14% of the total, but Miller and Fugazi were separated by just 30 votes: 24,091 (31.27%) to 24,061 (31.24%). Write-in candidate Kahlid Jeffrey Jafri received 210 votes, and 1,601 voters wrote in another name.

Voters can confirm that their ballots were counted by going to the website voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

Election 2020: Local returns - Final

Results of the March 3 primary election were certified April 5 by the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters. 

Final primary election results . .
— SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 5 —
Rhodesia Ransom 29.51% 9,332 votes
Robert Rickman 42.13% 13,325 votes
Veronica Vargas 18.35% 5,804 votes
Mateo Morelos Bedolla 9.72% 3,074 votes
Uncertified write-ins 0.29% 93 votes
— JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 7 —
Robert T. Waters 98.11% 106,232 votes
Uncertified write-ins 1.89% 2,042 votes
— COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION MEMBER TRUSTEE, AREA 4 —
Vern Gebhardt 54.73% 16,078 votes
Jeff Tilton 44.82% 13,165 votes
Uncertified write-ins 0.45% 133 votes
— DEMOCRATIC COUNTY CENTRAL COMMITTEE, DISTRICT 5 —
(Vote for no more than 6)
Wayne Adler 12.72% 6,306 votes
Manuel Zapata 13.40% 6,645 votes
Robin M. Cole 10.41% 5,161 votes
Henry Cole 9.82% 4,870 votes
Alyce V. Eversole 13.04% 6,466 votes
Bob G Eversole 13.88% 6,879 votes
Dotty Nygard 13.23% 6,558 votes
Barbara Sasso 13.29% 6,587 votes
Uncertified write-ins 0.20% 100 votes

Election 2020: Statewide returns - Updated

Results remain unofficial until California Secretary of State Alex Padilla certifies the election. That will happen no later than May 1, as the governor extended the deadline by 21 days in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

Primary election results . .
— CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 10 —
Michael J. “Mike” Barkley 3.4% 5,036 votes
Ryan Blevins 2.1% 3,187 votes
Josh Harder 43.6% 64,656 votes
Bob Elliott 13.3% 19,761 votes
Ted Howze 34.3% 50,843 votes
Marla Sousa Livengood 3.3% 4,938 votes
— CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 9 —
Jerry McNerney 57.0% 86,556 votes
Antonio C. “Tony” Amador 30.3% 45,962 votes
William Martinek 12.7% 19,255 votes
— STATE SENATE DISTRICT 5 —
Susan Talamantes Eggman 34.9% 70,359 votes
Mani Grewal 19.4% 39,016 votes
Jesús Andrade 16.1% 32,454 votes
Kathleen A Garcia 5.6% 11,299 votes
Jim Ridenour 24% 48,369 votes
— ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 13 —
Christina Fugazi 32% 24,061 votes
Kathy Miller 32% 24,091 votes
Carlos Villapudua 36% 27,068 votes
(Not counting uncertified write-in candidates)
— PROP. 13: BONDS FOR PUBLIC EDUCATION FACILITIES —
Yes 47% 4,285,656 votes
No 53% 4,841,819 votes
— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: DEMOCRATIC —
Michael Bennet 0.1% 7,345 votes
Joseph R. Biden 27.9% 1,607,851 votes
Michael R. Bloomberg 12.2% 700,096 votes
Cory Booker 0.1% 5,977 votes
Mosie Boyd 0.0% 1,631 votes
Pete Buttigieg 4.3% 249,086 votes
Julián Castro 0.2% 13,820 votes
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente III 0.1% 6,139 votes
John K. Delaney 0.1% 4,579 votes
Michael A. Ellinger 0.1% 3,410 votes
Tulsi Gabbard 0.6% 33,645 votes
Mark Stewart Greenstein 0.1% 3,180 votes
Amy Klobuchar 2.2% 126,890 votes
Deval Patrick 0.0% 2,019 votes
Bernie Sanders 35.9% 2,066,280 votes
Joe Sestak 0.1% 3,261 votes
Tom Steyer 2.0% 112,937 votes
Elizabeth Warren 13.2% 760,620 votes
Marianne Williamson 0.1% 7,038 votes
Andrew Yang 0.8% 43,454 votes
— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: REPUBLICAN —
Robert Ardini 2.9% 74,223 votes
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente 1.0% 24,297 votes
Zoltan G. Istvan 0.3% 8,125 votes
Matthew John Matern 0.6% 15,419 votes
Donald J. Trump 90% 2,272,653 votes
Joe Walsh 2.6% 64,617 votes
Bill Weld 2.6% 66,798 votes
— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: AMERICAN INDEPENDENT —
Don Blankenship 18.4% 10,351 votes
Phil Collins 32.6% 18,392 votes
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente 22.6% 12,763 votes
Charles Kraut 12.1% 6,826 votes
J.R. Myers 14.3% 8,051 votes
— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: LIBERTARIAN —
Max Abramson 5.6% 1,600 votes
Ken Armstrong 10.6% 3,005 votes
Dan Behrman 5.9% 1,687 votes
Keenan Wallace Dunham 2.5% 713 votes
Souraya Faas 3.5% 995 votes
Erik Chase Gerhardt 2.6% 743 votes
Jacob Hornberger 19.4% 5,515 votes
Jo Jorgensen 12.4% 3,519 votes
Adam Kokesh 7.5% 2,143 votes
Steven A Richey 3.4% 978 votes
Sam Robb 6.0% 1,718 votes
Kim Ruff 8.2% 2,328 votes
Vermin Supreme 12.2% 3,458 votes
— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: GREEN —
Howie Hawkins 36.3% 4,194 votes
Dario Hunter 22.0% 2,548 votes
Dennis Lambert 17.2% 1,994 votes
Sedinam Moyowasifza-Curry 17.8% 2,064 votes
David Rolde 6.6% 769 votes
— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: PEACE & FREEDOM —
Howie Hawkins 32.9% 2,189 votes
Gloria La Riva 67.1% 4,467 votes

Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.

