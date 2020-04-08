Final results of the March 3 primary election in San Joaquin County were certified this past weekend, just two days after the original April 3 deadline, but voters and candidates alike may have to wait a few more weeks for official statewide results.
The governor extended vote-counting and certification deadlines (PDF) by 21 days in light of the COVID-19 emergency, which has disrupted nearly every facet of life in the state. Now all counties must report their results by April 24, Secretary of State Alex Padilla will determine presidential delegates by April 25, and the election results will be certified by May 1.
As of last week, the San Joaquin County elections office still needed to count hundreds of ballots cast by people who registered conditionally on election day and thousands of provisional ballots, which are counted only after the voters’ registration is verified.
The staff worked Saturday to finish the counts, and Registrar of Voters Melinda Dubroff certified the results Sunday. A precinct-by-precinct breakdown of each contest is included in the registrar's 755-page final report (download PDF).
As of Tuesday evening, only a handful of counties in the state had any remaining unprocessed ballots (PDF).
Although thousands of ballots have been processed in the weeks since the primary, the outcome of most races hasn’t changed significantly since the preliminary tallies on election night.
Locally, Mayor Robert Rickman and Councilwoman Rhodesia Ransom will face off for the District 5 seat on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors in the November general election. Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock will face Republican Ted Howze, who beat out Tracy’s Bob Elliott and three other challengers in the 10th Congressional District. Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, will go up against Republican challenger Tony Amador in the 9th District. Assemblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman and former Modesto Mayor Jim Ridenour are the top two in the race for Senate District 5. (Scroll down for vote totals.)
But one local race is still flagged as a “close contest” on the website of the California secretary of state, who oversees statewide elections.
Three candidates for Assembly District 13, Carlos Villapudua, Kathy Miller and Christina Fugazi, each received more than 30% of the vote. In the final results, Villapudua had a strong lead with 27,068 votes, 35.14% of the total, but Miller and Fugazi were separated by just 30 votes: 24,091 (31.27%) to 24,061 (31.24%). Write-in candidate Kahlid Jeffrey Jafri received 210 votes, and 1,601 voters wrote in another name.
Voters can confirm that their ballots were counted by going to the website voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.
Election 2020: Local returns - Final
|Final primary election results
|.
|.
|— SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 5 —
|Rhodesia Ransom
|29.51%
|9,332 votes
|Robert Rickman
|42.13%
|13,325 votes
|Veronica Vargas
|18.35%
|5,804 votes
|Mateo Morelos Bedolla
|9.72%
|3,074 votes
|Uncertified write-ins
|0.29%
|93 votes
|— JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 7 —
|Robert T. Waters
|98.11%
|106,232 votes
|Uncertified write-ins
|1.89%
|2,042 votes
|— COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION MEMBER TRUSTEE, AREA 4 —
|Vern Gebhardt
|54.73%
|16,078 votes
|Jeff Tilton
|44.82%
|13,165 votes
|Uncertified write-ins
|0.45%
|133 votes
|— DEMOCRATIC COUNTY CENTRAL COMMITTEE, DISTRICT 5 —
|(Vote for no more than 6)
|Wayne Adler
|12.72%
|6,306 votes
|Manuel Zapata
|13.40%
|6,645 votes
|Robin M. Cole
|10.41%
|5,161 votes
|Henry Cole
|9.82%
|4,870 votes
|Alyce V. Eversole
|13.04%
|6,466 votes
|Bob G Eversole
|13.88%
|6,879 votes
|Dotty Nygard
|13.23%
|6,558 votes
|Barbara Sasso
|13.29%
|6,587 votes
|Uncertified write-ins
|0.20%
|100 votes
Election 2020: Statewide returns - Updated
|Primary election results
|.
|.
|— CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 10 —
|Michael J. “Mike” Barkley
|3.4%
|5,036 votes
|Ryan Blevins
|2.1%
|3,187 votes
|Josh Harder
|43.6%
|64,656 votes
|Bob Elliott
|13.3%
|19,761 votes
|Ted Howze
|34.3%
|50,843 votes
|Marla Sousa Livengood
|3.3%
|4,938 votes
|— CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 9 —
|Jerry McNerney
|57.0%
|86,556 votes
|Antonio C. “Tony” Amador
|30.3%
|45,962 votes
|William Martinek
|12.7%
|19,255 votes
|— STATE SENATE DISTRICT 5 —
|Susan Talamantes Eggman
|34.9%
|70,359 votes
|Mani Grewal
|19.4%
|39,016 votes
|Jesús Andrade
|16.1%
|32,454 votes
|Kathleen A Garcia
|5.6%
|11,299 votes
|Jim Ridenour
|24%
|48,369 votes
|— ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 13 —
|Christina Fugazi
|32%
|24,061 votes
|Kathy Miller
|32%
|24,091 votes
|Carlos Villapudua
|36%
|27,068 votes
|(Not counting uncertified write-in candidates)
|— PROP. 13: BONDS FOR PUBLIC EDUCATION FACILITIES —
|Yes
|47%
|4,285,656 votes
|No
|53%
|4,841,819 votes
|— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: DEMOCRATIC —
|Michael Bennet
|0.1%
|7,345 votes
|Joseph R. Biden
|27.9%
|1,607,851 votes
|Michael R. Bloomberg
|12.2%
|700,096 votes
|Cory Booker
|0.1%
|5,977 votes
|Mosie Boyd
|0.0%
|1,631 votes
|Pete Buttigieg
|4.3%
|249,086 votes
|Julián Castro
|0.2%
|13,820 votes
|Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente III
|0.1%
|6,139 votes
|John K. Delaney
|0.1%
|4,579 votes
|Michael A. Ellinger
|0.1%
|3,410 votes
|Tulsi Gabbard
|0.6%
|33,645 votes
|Mark Stewart Greenstein
|0.1%
|3,180 votes
|Amy Klobuchar
|2.2%
|126,890 votes
|Deval Patrick
|0.0%
|2,019 votes
|Bernie Sanders
|35.9%
|2,066,280 votes
|Joe Sestak
|0.1%
|3,261 votes
|Tom Steyer
|2.0%
|112,937 votes
|Elizabeth Warren
|13.2%
|760,620 votes
|Marianne Williamson
|0.1%
|7,038 votes
|Andrew Yang
|0.8%
|43,454 votes
|— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: REPUBLICAN —
|Robert Ardini
|2.9%
|74,223 votes
|Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
|1.0%
|24,297 votes
|Zoltan G. Istvan
|0.3%
|8,125 votes
|Matthew John Matern
|0.6%
|15,419 votes
|Donald J. Trump
|90%
|2,272,653 votes
|Joe Walsh
|2.6%
|64,617 votes
|Bill Weld
|2.6%
|66,798 votes
|— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: AMERICAN INDEPENDENT —
|Don Blankenship
|18.4%
|10,351 votes
|Phil Collins
|32.6%
|18,392 votes
|Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
|22.6%
|12,763 votes
|Charles Kraut
|12.1%
|6,826 votes
|J.R. Myers
|14.3%
|8,051 votes
|— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: LIBERTARIAN —
|Max Abramson
|5.6%
|1,600 votes
|Ken Armstrong
|10.6%
|3,005 votes
|Dan Behrman
|5.9%
|1,687 votes
|Keenan Wallace Dunham
|2.5%
|713 votes
|Souraya Faas
|3.5%
|995 votes
|Erik Chase Gerhardt
|2.6%
|743 votes
|Jacob Hornberger
|19.4%
|5,515 votes
|Jo Jorgensen
|12.4%
|3,519 votes
|Adam Kokesh
|7.5%
|2,143 votes
|Steven A Richey
|3.4%
|978 votes
|Sam Robb
|6.0%
|1,718 votes
|Kim Ruff
|8.2%
|2,328 votes
|Vermin Supreme
|12.2%
|3,458 votes
|— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: GREEN —
|Howie Hawkins
|36.3%
|4,194 votes
|Dario Hunter
|22.0%
|2,548 votes
|Dennis Lambert
|17.2%
|1,994 votes
|Sedinam Moyowasifza-Curry
|17.8%
|2,064 votes
|David Rolde
|6.6%
|769 votes
|— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: PEACE & FREEDOM —
|Howie Hawkins
|32.9%
|2,189 votes
|Gloria La Riva
|67.1%
|4,467 votes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.