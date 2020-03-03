Primary election results set up November races

Early results of California's presidential primary election are in, though the results won't be official until April 2.
In most races, the top two vote-getters will go on to the November general election.
Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, and Republican challenger Ted Howze took a dominant lead in the 10th Congressional District race. County Supervisor Bob Elliott, a Tracy resident and a Republican, was running third out of the six candidates.
Harder released a statement at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday:
“It’s my honor to once again earn the support of my friends and neighbors here in the Valley. I will continue fighting for the Valley by lowering health care costs, protecting our water, and bringing good-paying jobs to the Valley.”
Howze also put out a statement just after 11 p.m. on election day:
“I want to thank everyone who has supported me to this point, your effort and hard work has been inspiring, but this is just the first step. Moving forward to November, we welcome everyone who wants to see positive change and are ready to give the D.C. political class a swift kick in the ... well, you know.”
Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, who received more than half the vote in the 9th Congressional District, will face Republican challenger Antonio C. "Tony" Amador in the general election.
In State Senate District 5, Assemblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman, a Democrat, and former Modesto Mayor Jim Ridenour, a Republican, are set to go on to November.
Assembly District 13 remains a close contest. Democrats Carlos Villapudua, Kathy Miller and Christina Fugazi each received more than 30% of the vote in the three-person race, and they are separated by fewer than 1,000 votes.
Proposition 13, which would have allowed the state to sell $15 billion in general obligation bonds for public education facilities from preschool to university levels, was soundly defeated.
For county and local offices, including county supervisor, if any candidate gets 50% of the vote plus one, that candidate wins the seat outright. That appears to be the case in County Board of Education Trustee Area 4, where the incumbent, Vern Gebhardt, is leading Jeff Tilton by nearly 10 percentage points.
In the early returns, which included only vote-by-mail voters, Tracy Mayor Robert Rickman had nearly half the vote in the four-person race for 5th District county supervisor, but his share dipped after votes cast in person on election day were factored in. He and Tracy Councilwoman Rhodesia Ransom appear set to continue on to the November general election.
Vote-by-mail ballots sent in over the past month were the first to be counted and reported by the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Office. The first set of numbers was reported 15 minutes after polls closed at 8 p.m., with new reports expected through the night. Only a handful of election day ballots from Tracy's precincts had been counted as of the third report at 11:30 p.m. The eighth report, released at 4:49 a.m., included results from 376 of the 377 precincts in the county, and the final election-night report was issued just after 8 a.m. with all precincts partially reporting.
According to that report, 19.67% of all registered voters in the county cast ballots, including 21.30% of registered Democrats and 28.76% of registered Republicans.
As ballot counting continued late Tuesday night, the registrar, Melinda Dubroff, said in a statement that she was pleased with the primary election process:
“San Joaquin County was fully prepared for today’s election where we witnessed tremendous voter enthusiasm due to a presidential primary race, scores of candidates seeking local, state and federal office, a statewide proposition and a host of local measures up for a vote. We are happy to report things ran smoothly today.”
All results are unofficial for now. The official results will be certified April 2.
Election 2020: Local returns
|Unofficial primary election results
|.
|.
|— SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 5 —
|Rhodesia Ransom
|25.53%
|3,246 votes
|Robert Rickman
|46.40%
|5,899 votes
|Veronica Vargas
|17.96%
|2,283 votes
|Mateo Morelos Bedolla
|9.76%
|1,241 votes
|Uncertified write-ins
|0.35%
|45 votes
|— JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 7 —
|Robert T. Waters
|98.04%
|46,149 votes
|Uncertified write-ins
|1.96%
|921 votes
|— COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION MEMBER TRUSTEE, AREA 4 —
|Vern Gebhardt
|54.75%
|7,277 votes
|Jeff Tilton
|44.81%
|5,956 votes
|Uncertified write-ins
|0.44%
|59 votes
|— DEMOCRATIC COUNTY CENTRAL COMMITTEE, DISTRICT 5 —
|(Vote for no more than 6)
|Wayne Adler
|12.76%
|2,420 votes
|Manuel Zapata
|13.41%
|2,542 votes
|Robin M. Cole
|10.45%
|1,981 votes
|Henry Cole
|10.19%
|1,933 votes
|Alyce V. Eversole
|12.37%
|2,346 votes
|Bob G Eversole
|14.03%
|2,660 votes
|Dotty Nygard
|13.19%
|2,501 votes
|Barbara Sasso
|13.36%
|2,533 votes
|Uncertified write-ins
|0.24%
|45 votes
Election 2020: Statewide returns
|Unofficial primary election results
|.
|.
|.
|— CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 10 —
|Michael J. “Mike” Barkley
|3.1%
|2,293 votes
|All precincts partially reporting
|Ryan Blevins
|2.0%
|1,523 votes
|Josh Harder
|39.8%
|29,683 votes
|Bob Elliott
|14.2%
|10,601 votes
|Ted Howze
|37.5%
|27,987 votes
|Marla Sousa Livengood
|3.4%
|2,550 votes
|— CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 9 —
|Jerry McNerney
|53.5%
|38,249 votes
|All precincts partially reporting
|Antonio C. “Tony” Amador
|32.2%
|23,056 votes
|William Martinek
|14.3%
|10,241 votes
|— STATE SENATE DISTRICT 5 —
|Susan Talamantes Eggman
|31.4%
|28,863 votes
|All precincts partially reporting
|Mani Grewal
|17.9%
|16,465 votes
|Jesús Andrade
|16.7%
|15,360 votes
|Kathleen A Garcia
|6.1%
|5,594 votes
|Jim Ridenour
|27.9%
|25,665 votes
|— ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 13 —
|Christina Fugazi
|31.6%
|9,675 votes
|All precincts partially reporting
|Kathy Miller
|33.3%
|10,176 votes
|Carlos Villapudua
|35.1%
|10,730 votes
|— PROP. 13: BONDS FOR PUBLIC EDUCATION FACILITIES —
|Yes
|44.1%
|2,233,555 votes
|All precincts partially reporting
|No
|55.9%
|2,826,568 votes
|— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: DEMOCRATIC —
|Michael Bennet
|0.2%
|4,797 votes
|All precincts partially reporting
|Joseph R. Biden
|24.9%
|744,031 votes
|Michael R. Bloomberg
|14.3%
|426,951 votes
|Cory Booker
|0.1%
|4,000 votes
|Mosie Boyd
|0.0%
|1,115 votes
|Pete Buttigieg
|6.3%
|187,704 votes
|Julián Castro
|0.3%
|9,271 votes
|Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente III
|0.1%
|4,023 votes
|John K. Delaney
|0.1%
|3,061 votes
|Michael A. Ellinger
|0.1%
|2,165 votes
|Tulsi Gabbard
|0.7%
|20,774 votes
|Mark Stewart Greenstein
|0.1%
|2,167 votes
|Amy Klobuchar
|3.1%
|93,457 votes
|Deval Patrick
|0.0%
|1,430 votes
|Bernie Sanders
|33.6%
|1,004,879 votes
|Joe Sestak
|0.1%
|2,112 votes
|Tom Steyer
|2.7%
|80,924 votes
|Elizabeth Warren
|12.0%
|359,353 votes
|Marianne Williamson
|0.2%
|4,678 votes
|Andrew Yang
|1.0%
|29,436 votes
|— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: REPUBLICAN —
|Robert Ardini
|0.5%
|8,163 votes
|All precincts partially reporting
|Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
|0.9%
|14,509 votes
|Zoltan G. Istvan
|0.3%
|4,875 votes
|Matthew John Matern
|0.6%
|9,651 votes
|Donald J. Trump
|92.6%
|1,457,359 votes
|Joe Walsh
|2.6%
|40,705 votes
|Bill Weld
|2.5%
|38,592 votes
|— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: AMERICAN INDEPENDENT —
|Don Blankenship
|19.7%
|6,913 votes
|All precincts partially reporting
|Phil Collins
|32.8%
|11,532 votes
|Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
|21.0%
|7,363 votes
|Charles Kraut
|12.0%
|4,216 votes
|J.R. Myers
|14.5%
|5,099 votes
|— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: LIBERTARIAN —
|Max Abramson
|5.9%
|970 votes
|All precincts partially reporting
|Ken Armstrong
|11.6%
|1,921 votes
|Dan Behrman
|6.3%
|1,039 votes
|Keenan Wallace Dunham
|2.7%
|440 votes
|Souraya Faas
|3.6%
|590 votes
|Erik Chase Gerhardt
|2.9%
|486 votes
|Jacob Hornberger
|17.5%
|2,898 votes
|Jo Jorgensen
|11.4%
|1,896 votes
|Adam Kokesh
|7.9%
|1,302 votes
|Steven A Richey
|3.9%
|649 votes
|Sam Robb
|6.0%
|993 votes
|Kim Ruff
|8.8%
|1,459 votes
|Vermin Supreme
|11.6%
|1,921 votes
|— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: GREEN —
|Howie Hawkins
|35.6%
|2,255 votes
|All precincts partially reporting
|Dario Hunter
|19.6%
|1,242 votes
|Dennis Lambert
|19.1%
|1,211 votes
|Sedinam Moyowasifza-Curry
|18.0%
|1,158 votes
|David Rolde
|7.4%
|466 votes
|— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: PEACE & FREEDOM —
|Howie Hawkins
|34.0%
|1,325 votes
|All precincts partially reporting
|Gloria La Riva
|66.0%
|2,570 votes
