featured

Primary election results set up November races

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Voting center open

Lead election officer Lisa Lewis discusses the different parts of the Tracy Voter Service Center inside WorkVine209 at the Shops at Northgate Village, 1005 Pescadero Ave.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

Early results of California's presidential primary election are in, though the results won't be official until April 2.

In most races, the top two vote-getters will go on to the November general election. 

Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, and Republican challenger Ted Howze took a dominant lead in the 10th Congressional District race. County Supervisor Bob Elliott, a Tracy resident and a Republican, was running third out of the six candidates.

Harder released a statement at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday:

“It’s my honor to once again earn the support of my friends and neighbors here in the Valley. I will continue fighting for the Valley by lowering health care costs, protecting our water, and bringing good-paying jobs to the Valley.”

Howze also put out a statement just after 11 p.m. on election day:

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me to this point, your effort and hard work has been inspiring, but this is just the first step. Moving forward to November, we welcome everyone who wants to see positive change and are ready to give the D.C. political class a swift kick in the ... well, you know.”

Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, who received more than half the vote in the 9th Congressional District, will face Republican challenger Antonio C. "Tony" Amador in the general election.

In State Senate District 5, Assemblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman, a Democrat, and former Modesto Mayor Jim Ridenour, a Republican, are set to go on to November.

Assembly District 13 remains a close contest. Democrats Carlos Villapudua, Kathy Miller and Christina Fugazi each received more than 30% of the vote in the three-person race, and they are separated by fewer than 1,000 votes. 

Proposition 13, which would have allowed the state to sell $15 billion in general obligation bonds for public education facilities from preschool to university levels, was soundly defeated.

For county and local offices, including county supervisor, if any candidate gets 50% of the vote plus one, that candidate wins the seat outright. That appears to be the case in County Board of Education Trustee Area 4, where the incumbent, Vern Gebhardt, is leading Jeff Tilton by nearly 10 percentage points.

In the early returns, which included only vote-by-mail voters, Tracy Mayor Robert Rickman had nearly half the vote in the four-person race for 5th District county supervisor, but his share dipped after votes cast in person on election day were factored in. He and Tracy Councilwoman Rhodesia Ransom appear set to continue on to the November general election.

Vote-by-mail ballots sent in over the past month were the first to be counted and reported by the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Office. The first set of numbers was reported 15 minutes after polls closed at 8 p.m., with new reports expected through the night. Only a handful of election day ballots from Tracy's precincts had been counted as of the third report at 11:30 p.m. The eighth report, released at 4:49 a.m., included results from 376 of the 377 precincts in the county, and the final election-night report was issued just after 8 a.m. with all precincts partially reporting.

According to that report, 19.67% of all registered voters in the county cast ballots, including 21.30% of registered Democrats and 28.76% of registered Republicans.

As ballot counting continued late Tuesday night, the registrar, Melinda Dubroff, said in a statement that she was pleased with the primary election process:

“San Joaquin County was fully prepared for today’s election where we witnessed tremendous voter enthusiasm due to a presidential primary race, scores of candidates seeking local, state and federal office, a statewide proposition and a host of local measures up for a vote. We are happy to report things ran smoothly today.”

All results are unofficial for now. The official results will be certified April 2.

Election 2020: Local returns

Results of Tuesday's primary election are unofficial until certified by the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters. 

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, all precincts had reported partial results.

Those results will be updated over the next few days and weeks as additional vote-by-mail, provisional and same-day-registration ballots are counted and verified.

Unofficial primary election results . .
— SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 5 —
Rhodesia Ransom 25.53% 3,246 votes
Robert Rickman 46.40% 5,899 votes
Veronica Vargas 17.96% 2,283 votes
Mateo Morelos Bedolla 9.76% 1,241 votes
Uncertified write-ins 0.35% 45 votes
— JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 7 —
Robert T. Waters 98.04% 46,149 votes
Uncertified write-ins 1.96% 921 votes
— COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION MEMBER TRUSTEE, AREA 4 —
Vern Gebhardt 54.75% 7,277 votes
Jeff Tilton 44.81% 5,956 votes
Uncertified write-ins 0.44% 59 votes
— DEMOCRATIC COUNTY CENTRAL COMMITTEE, DISTRICT 5 —
(Vote for no more than 6)
Wayne Adler 12.76% 2,420 votes
Manuel Zapata 13.41% 2,542 votes
Robin M. Cole 10.45% 1,981 votes
Henry Cole 10.19% 1,933 votes
Alyce V. Eversole 12.37% 2,346 votes
Bob G Eversole 14.03% 2,660 votes
Dotty Nygard 13.19% 2,501 votes
Barbara Sasso 13.36% 2,533 votes
Uncertified write-ins 0.24% 45 votes

Election 2020: Statewide returns

All results are unofficial until California Secretary of State Alex Padilla certifies the election results April 10.

As of Wednesday morning, all of the state's 20,346 precincts had reported partial results. Additional vote-by-mail, provisional, and same-day-registration ballots will be counted by county elections officials in the coming days and weeks.

Unofficial primary election results . . .
— CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 10 —
Michael J. “Mike” Barkley 3.1% 2,293 votes All precincts partially reporting
Ryan Blevins 2.0% 1,523 votes
Josh Harder 39.8% 29,683 votes
Bob Elliott 14.2% 10,601 votes
Ted Howze 37.5% 27,987 votes
Marla Sousa Livengood 3.4% 2,550 votes
— CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 9 —
Jerry McNerney 53.5% 38,249 votes All precincts partially reporting
Antonio C. “Tony” Amador 32.2% 23,056 votes
William Martinek 14.3% 10,241 votes
— STATE SENATE DISTRICT 5 —
Susan Talamantes Eggman 31.4% 28,863 votes All precincts partially reporting
Mani Grewal 17.9% 16,465 votes
Jesús Andrade 16.7% 15,360 votes
Kathleen A Garcia 6.1% 5,594 votes
Jim Ridenour 27.9% 25,665 votes
— ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 13 —
Christina Fugazi 31.6% 9,675 votes All precincts partially reporting
Kathy Miller 33.3% 10,176 votes
Carlos Villapudua 35.1% 10,730 votes
— PROP. 13: BONDS FOR PUBLIC EDUCATION FACILITIES —
Yes 44.1% 2,233,555 votes All precincts partially reporting
No 55.9% 2,826,568 votes
— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: DEMOCRATIC —
Michael Bennet 0.2% 4,797 votes All precincts partially reporting
Joseph R. Biden 24.9% 744,031 votes
Michael R. Bloomberg 14.3% 426,951 votes
Cory Booker 0.1% 4,000 votes
Mosie Boyd 0.0% 1,115 votes
Pete Buttigieg 6.3% 187,704 votes
Julián Castro 0.3% 9,271 votes
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente III 0.1% 4,023 votes
John K. Delaney 0.1% 3,061 votes
Michael A. Ellinger 0.1% 2,165 votes
Tulsi Gabbard 0.7% 20,774 votes
Mark Stewart Greenstein 0.1% 2,167 votes
Amy Klobuchar 3.1% 93,457 votes
Deval Patrick 0.0% 1,430 votes
Bernie Sanders 33.6% 1,004,879 votes
Joe Sestak 0.1% 2,112 votes
Tom Steyer 2.7% 80,924 votes
Elizabeth Warren 12.0% 359,353 votes
Marianne Williamson 0.2% 4,678 votes
Andrew Yang 1.0% 29,436 votes
— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: REPUBLICAN —
Robert Ardini 0.5% 8,163 votes All precincts partially reporting
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente 0.9% 14,509 votes
Zoltan G. Istvan 0.3% 4,875 votes
Matthew John Matern 0.6% 9,651 votes
Donald J. Trump 92.6% 1,457,359 votes
Joe Walsh 2.6% 40,705 votes
Bill Weld 2.5% 38,592 votes
— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: AMERICAN INDEPENDENT —
Don Blankenship 19.7% 6,913 votes All precincts partially reporting
Phil Collins 32.8% 11,532 votes
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente 21.0% 7,363 votes
Charles Kraut 12.0% 4,216 votes
J.R. Myers 14.5% 5,099 votes
— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: LIBERTARIAN —
Max Abramson 5.9% 970 votes All precincts partially reporting
Ken Armstrong 11.6% 1,921 votes
Dan Behrman 6.3% 1,039 votes
Keenan Wallace Dunham 2.7% 440 votes
Souraya Faas 3.6% 590 votes
Erik Chase Gerhardt 2.9% 486 votes
Jacob Hornberger 17.5% 2,898 votes
Jo Jorgensen 11.4% 1,896 votes
Adam Kokesh 7.9% 1,302 votes
Steven A Richey 3.9% 649 votes
Sam Robb 6.0% 993 votes
Kim Ruff 8.8% 1,459 votes
Vermin Supreme 11.6% 1,921 votes
— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: GREEN —
Howie Hawkins 35.6% 2,255 votes All precincts partially reporting
Dario Hunter 19.6% 1,242 votes
Dennis Lambert 19.1% 1,211 votes
Sedinam Moyowasifza-Curry 18.0% 1,158 votes
David Rolde 7.4% 466 votes
— PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE: PEACE & FREEDOM —
Howie Hawkins 34.0% 1,325 votes All precincts partially reporting
Gloria La Riva 66.0% 2,570 votes

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.