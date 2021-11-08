The Chabot-Las Positas Community College District announced on Tuesday that a new logistics training program would be offered in partnership with logistics real estate leader Prologis, Inc and developed by national nonprofit Jobs For the Future.
Prologis, known well in the Tracy area as the real estate giant that owns the developing International Park of Commerce, offers a digital curriculum that teaches essential workforce skills and provides an overview of best practices across the distribution and logistics industries. The corporation has pledged to train 25,000 individuals by 2025 to coincide with CLPCCD’s job placement initiatives for its students, including Tracyites attending the Livermore-based Las Positas College.
“Opportunities in the logistics industry have reached a new peak as companies recognize the importance of the supply chain to their operations,” said Steven Hussain, vice president of workforce programs and community relations for Prologis in a press release sent out by CLPCCD. “This initiative expands access to career opportunities in this growing sector while addressing the hiring gap for employers.”
According to CLPCCD, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates that employment in the distribution and logistics sectors will increase by 29% from 2019 to 1.62 million workers in 2022.
“With companies facing challenges in finding and retaining workers, Prologis’ free online training was designed to help job candidates develop the foundational knowledge and skills that are in demand in the transportation and warehousing industries,” said a statement from the district. “The self-paced, online program complements the job placement support services Chabot-Las Positas Community College District, and its community partners provide.”
The Prologis Bay Area Transportation, Distribution, and Logistics Training Program provides self-paced, 30-to-60-minute courses available via a mobile app, laptop, or desktop computer.
Prologis has not commented on whether or not it would extend the same partnerships with other local schools like San Joaquin Delta College and Modesto Junior College. However, CLPCCD said that the modules are accessible for all ages and education levels.
“The platform allows learners to explore the transportation, distribution, and logistics industry, prepare for an exciting career in one of the fastest-growing industries in today’s global economy and build interpersonal skills employers value, such as communication, decision-making, collaboration, and self-awareness,” said CLPCCD.
The Program is available now and those interested can sign up and enroll at https://www.logisticscareers.prologis.com/.
Contact the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District directly at Tdehnert@clpccd.org for any questions about the program.
• Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
