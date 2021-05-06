On Wednesday, May 12, the Tracy Planning Commission will consider a development review permit for a 3,010-square-foot convenience store and automobile service station at 3379 N. Tracy Blvd. That’s the site of the long-abandoned Long John Silver’s restaurant at the corner of Tracy Boulevard and Clover Road. The commission will also consider a 35-acre annexation to Tracy Hills, and will consider an amendment to the Cordes Ranch Specific Plan pertaining to mobile food vendors, maximum floor-area ratios for hotels and sign regulations. The full Planning Commission agenda, including the city planning staff reports on these projects, had not been released as of press time, and can be found at www.ci.tracy.ca.us/?navid=522. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and can be accessed through cityoftracyevents.webex.com, event No. 142 827 3941, password: Planning.

