With the start of mosquito season the San Joaquin County Mosquito & Vector Control District urges people to check their homes and yards for standing water.
A news release from the district said recent rains and higher temperatures have made mosquito development imminent in the area, calling for removal of any potential breeding grounds. A teaspoon of water is enough for some mosquito species to develop.
Aaron Devencenzi, Public Information Officer of the District, stressed the importance of residents checking their property for standing pools of water where the mosquitoes can breed.
“Early prevention can directly impact the number of mosquitoes in the warmer months,” said. “So, dump and drain standing water as well as tip and toss containers to reduce springtime mosquito development.”
Since Friday Tracy has had 0.09 inches of rain, with 7.04 inches of rain to date and rain forecast for Thursday and Friday.
Accuweather.com has Tracy temperatures forecast rising to the low 80s by Sunday. The districts states that increasing temperatures can lead to faster mosquito life cycles and larger Mosquito populations.
Residents are encouraged to use mosquito fish in ornamental ponds, water troughs, water features such as fountains and neglected swimming pools. Mosquito fish can be delivered at no charge through the county.
The vector control district offered these suggestions to avoid mosquito-borne disease:
• Use an insect repellant containing DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535
• Avoid spending time outside when mosquitoes are most active — dawn and dusk, especially the first 2 hours after sunset
• Use tight fitting screens and windows and doors at home
• Wear long pants and loose fitting long sleeve shirts outdoors
• Contact a veterinarian for information on vaccinating horses against West Nile Virus
Residents should report any daytime biting mosquitoes or large mosquito infestations to the vector control district at (209) 982-4675, 1-800-300-4675 or at their website www.sjmosquito.org.
