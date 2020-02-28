Tracy City Councilwoman Rhodesia Ransom is the fundraising leader among four candidates for the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors District 5 seat leading up to the primary election Tuesday.
Ransom has garnered strong labor union support as she raised more than $165,000 as of Feb. 15, and has strong law enforcement support as well.
The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters website includes a public portal that contains local candidates’ financial disclosure forms detailing where they have gotten the money for their campaigns and how they have spent it.
Ransom filed her first Form 460 — a list of each contribution, including the amount and who it came from — on Jan. 31, and it listed $6,190 raised in the first half of 2019. The largest contribution was an in-kind donation of $1,000 — food and a banquet hall fee — from Dhaba Indian Cuisine of Tracy.
She raised $94,683 in the second half of 2019. That included 136 itemized donations and $3,343 worth of unitemized donations of less than $100 each. There were 14 contributors who gave $1,000 or more each.
In that period, Ransom received $30,000 from Service Employees International Union Local 1021 Candidate PAC and $10,000 from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Association PAC. She received $5,000 contributions from San Joaquin County Correctional Officers Association PAC, River Islands Development LLC and Planned Parenthood Mar Monte Candidate PAC, plus $4,000 from Jaime Chahine, chief financial officer of Tracy Hills developer Integral Communities of Newport Beach.
She raised $64,609 in the first six weeks of 2020, including 93 itemized donations, with 17 donors contributing $1,000 or more. Among them were $5,000 contributions from the California Nurses Association PAC and Eva Grove of Los Altos. Ransom also received a $9,739 in-kind donation from Dignity California SEIU Local 2015 for campaign materials.
Additional filings of Form 497 list 10 more contributions totaling $6,950 to Ransom’s campaign since Feb. 15.
Tracy Mayor Robert Rickman has raised just over $83,000. Rickman filed his first Form 460 on Jan. 23, covering all of 2019. In that time, he raised $61,682. That included 150 individual contributions, with 20 contributors donating $1,000 or more.
Rickman for Mayor, his campaign fund from 2018, is listed as giving $3,272, Ponderosa Homes II contributed $3,000, and three individuals from Integral Communities donated $1,000 each.
In the first six weeks of 2020, Rickman raised $21,471 through 17 contributions. Four contributors gave more than $1,000, including $10,000 from Clifford Hensley of Stockton and $4,000 from the Tracy Firefighters Association.
Rickman also filed a Form 497 to show a $5,000 contribution from Naman Trucking Inc. of Tracy on Feb. 22.
Tracy City Councilwoman Veronica Vargas raised nearly $77,000. Vargas filed her first Form 460 on Sept. 12, 2019, showing that she had raised $12,595 in the first half of 2019. That money included three contributions of more than $1,000 each. Among them was a $5,000 contribution from River Islands Development LLC.
Her next Form 460, covering the second half of 2019, showed that Vargas had raised another $53,035 through 70 contributions, including 22 contributions of $1,000 or more. Those included $5,000 from Nacchattar Singh Chandi of Indian Wells and $3,000 from Northern California Carpenters Regional Council Small Contributor Committee.
Non-monetary contributions to Vargas’ campaign include $2,000 from Juniors’ of Tracy and another $2,000 from Juniors’ owner Monique Sharp of Tracy for event catering.
In the first six weeks of 2020, she raised $11,195, with three contributions of more than $1,000, and she has filed two Form 497s since Feb. 15 showing two more contributions totaling $2,500.
Mateo Bedolla’s statement for 2019 reflected only $4,400 worth of loans to his campaign committee from himself, plus another $60 worth of cash contributions. In the first three weeks of 2020, he lent his campaign another $4,400 and received $68 in cash contributions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.