California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom will survive a recall attempt, with nearly 2/3 of California voters rejecting the recall in statewide polling that concluded Tuesday evening.
With all precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning, 63.9% of votes counted were against the recall. That accounts for more than 5.8 million voters who have chosen to keep Newsom as governor through the rest of his term, which continues through 2022. Nearly 3.3 million voters (36.12%) voted to recall Newsom.
Among the 46 candidates seeking to replace Newsom, Republican Larry Elder got the most votes, nearly 2.4 million (46.9%). Elder conceded defeat Tuesday night after early returns showed about 2/3 of voters rejecting the recall.
California voters elected Newsom on Nov. 6, 2018, when he gained more than 7.7 million votes (61.9%). His Republican challenger in that election, John H. Cox, gained more than 4.7 million votes (38.1%). Cox was among the 46 proposed replacement candidates on Tuesday’s ballot, and he gained 223,110 votes (4.4%).
In San Joaquin County 66,752 voters (56.03%) rejected the recall, with 52,385 (43.97%) supporting the recall, San Joaquin County has 380,294 registered voters.
The results include all of the mail-in ballots that had been received as of Tuesday, plus all of the in-person ballots that were cast at polling places on Tuesday. Mail-in ballots postmarked on or before Tuesday will also be counted, as long as they arrive no later than 7 days after election day. The California Secretary of State will publish the official election results on Oct. 22.
Orrin E. Heatlie of Folsom filed the Notice of Intent to Circulate Recall Petition on Feb. 20. Another 123 people signed the notice of intent. The proponents of the petition needed nearly 1.5 million signatures, 12% of the number of voters who cast ballots in the 2018 election, to get the recall on the ballot. They collected 2.1 million signatures, including about 1.7 million valid signatures from registered voters.
California has about 22 million registered voters. Voters registering as Democrats account for 46.5%, about 24% are registered as Republican, 23.2% registered with no party preference, and 6.3% are registered with other political parties.
Back in July the Secretary of State’s office estimated the cost of the recall election would be about $276 million.
