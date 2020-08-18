Vector control districts are on alert after a mosquito carrying St. Louis encephalitis virus was discovered in northern San Joaquin County and invasive yellow fever mosquitoes were found in area cities.
The San Joaquin County Mosquito & Vector Control District found the St. Louis encephalitis virus in a group of mosquitoes trapped in the Lodi area. That virus, which is related to West Nile virus, had not been seen in the county since 1973, when a person was infected.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the St. Louis encephalitis virus is transmitted to people when they are bitten by infected mosquitoes, which pick up the virus from infected birds. It cannot spread directly from person to person.
Most people who catch the St. Louis encephalitis virus don’t show any signs of illness. Initial symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and tiredness. In severe cases, an inflammation of the brain known as encephalitis can occur, more commonly in older adults. In rare cases, the result can be long-term disability or death. There are no vaccines to prevent infection, nor medications to treat it.
The West Nile virus, which has similar symptoms, was introduced into California in 2003 and is now “very active in the mosquito population throughout San Joaquin County,” according to the vector control district.
Hot weather causes mosquitoes to reproduce faster and also speeds up the replication of these viruses within their bodies, which is why the viruses are more prevalent in summer.
In Stanislaus County, the Turlock Mosquito Abatement District recently discovered yellow fever mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti, in the cities of Turlock and Ceres. This species of mosquito is not native to California, but it is spreading through the area and has been found in 16 other counties, including in San Joaquin County for the first time last August.
It was found again this July in the Brookside area of Stockton, indicating that it survived through the winter and may be difficult to eradicate.
The yellow fever mosquito can carry tropical diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika. Unlike the West Nile and St. Louis encephalitis viruses, those diseases are not transmitted by mosquitoes in California at this point. Occasionally, someone becomes infected while traveling, and if this new type of mosquito becomes common here, there is a risk that one could bite an infected traveler who has returned home and spread the infection.
The yellow fever mosquito is small, about a quarter of an inch long, and all black with white stripes on its legs. Unlike most mosquitoes in this area, it is active in the daytime, not just at dawn and dusk. Its preferred habitats are in urban and suburban areas, and it often lays eggs in small containers like buckets, bird baths, flowerpots and pets’ water bowls.
Daytime mosquito bites should be reported as soon as possible to the San Joaquin County Mosquito & Vector Control District at www.sjmosquito.org or by calling 982-4675 or 800-300-4675.
Protect yourself
People can take several precautions to prevent mosquito bites:
• Check and drain any standing water outside, even tiny amounts.
• Use an insect repellent containing DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535.
• Avoid spending time outdoors at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active, especially two hours after sunset.
• Wear long pants, long sleeves and other protective clothing.
• Use tight-fitting screens on open doors and windows.
