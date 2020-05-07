San Joaquin County will reopen some regional and community parks on Monday, but will be enforcing social distancing restrictions.
Micke Grove Regional Park in Lodi and Oak Grove Regional Park in Stockton will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Everyone is required to keep a distance of at least 6 feet from other park guests who are not members of their household.
Fishing areas, trails, restrooms, single-family picnic tables, the Japanese Garden and disc golf courses without baskets will be open to visitors.
Playgrounds will remain closed, as will barbecues, covered picnic shelters, multifamily picnic tables, horseshoe pits, drinking fountains, water play areas and the Micke Grove Zoo.
Four parks will be available for day use only: Dos Reis, Mossdale Crossing, Westgate Landing and Stillman Magee regional parks. They will open at 8 a.m. and close 30 minutes before sunset.
People can use the boat ramps, fishing restrooms and single-family picnic tables, but not the camping areas, playgrounds, barbecues, horseshoe pits, drinking fountains or water play areas.
