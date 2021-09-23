Tracy-Mountain House’s Relay for Life team was not about to let the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic stall their plans to have an in-person event this year. So, on Saturday, they rallied the troops on the blacktop of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and hosted the annual event that is celebrated nationally in an effort to raise funds to go toward cancer research and resources for cancer patients.
It was a smaller crowd than years past, according to Event Lead Jamie Flint, but she found this year’s Relay for Life to be an overall successful event.
“The amazing Relayers, even with a low turnout, and high Tracy winds, raised about $4000. Making us just shy of our $45,000 goal by $8,000. We do have until Dec. 1 of this year to keep fundraising. After that, we'll start planning for 2022,” said Flint. “My amazing committee had worked hard for the last 10 months to bring this event to life.I couldn't be more thankful to the people that came out to support a cause that means so much to so many. Throughout the pandemic cancer never stopped. So neither did we.”
Holding onto that optimism, Flint is hoping with the experience gained from hosting Relay for Life in the wake of a pandemic, that the Tracy/Mountain House team can use that to build better events and expand its outreach in future programming. She also mentioned that with cities in the area no longer hosting Relay for Life events -- such as Stockton, Ripon and Manteca -- that the Tracy-Mountain House team also hopes to welcome their communities as well.
Flint touched upon how to COVID-19 pandemic has impacted cancer pre-screenings during her opening remarks for the day, noting that the number of conducted pre-screenings have dramatically decreased, leading to a higher number of cancer diagnoses in later stages.
“According to the CDC, early detections for breast cancer were down by a staggering 87% — that's just for breast cancer. Cervical cancer pre-screenings were down by an even more staggering amount of 84%. These are pre-screenings,” said Flint. “Due to those shocking numbers we just heard, we can almost guarantee the words ‘You have cancer’ will be increasingly heard in the coming years, which makes Relay today even more important than it was before.”
Flint said because of the lower rate of cancer screenings, the American Cancer Society has started pushing out more outreach for people to get screenings. The current recommendations by ACS are for women aged 25 to 39 years old to get screened for cervical cancer, the most common cancer for women, at least every five years. ACS recommends that people ages 40 years old and up get screened regularly for colorectal cancer every three to 10 years, for women in that age group to get a breast cancer screening annually and for men in that age group to get a prostate cancer screening every two years.
To learn about the Tracy-Mountain House Relay for Life team and to follow its ongoing fundraising efforts, residents can follow the non-profit on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/relayforlifetracy/ or visit its website at https://bit.ly/TracyMHRelay.
• Contact Brianna Guillory at bguillory@gmail.com or 209-830-4229.
