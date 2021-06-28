The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Monday that residents who upgraded their California driver’s license or identification card will be eligible to upgrade to a REAL ID until the end of 2021.
“We don’t want Californians to pay the price for not getting a REAL ID during the pandemic,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon in a press release. “While the federal government has extended the enforcement date for a REAL ID, there is no need to procrastinate. If you act now, you can take advantage of this offer and upgrade to a REAL ID for free.”
DMV says an office visit is required to get a real ID but those who are eligible can shorten their office visit by filling out the REAL ID online upgrade form at REALID.dmv.ca.gov. There, residents will be able to upload required documents and receive a confirmation code to bring to a DMV office with their application. The fee to upgrade will be waived for residents who received a non-REAL ID by renewing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal REAL ID Act, originally enacted in 2005, sets new rules on which forms of identification may be used to board flights in the U.S. and enter secure federal facilities, such as military bases and federal courthouses.
Starting May 3, 2023, all U.S. citizens will be required to present a valid passport or other federally approved identification documents for these instances, enforced by federal agencies like the Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration. The California REAL ID meets the requirements listed by the Act and can be identified with a golden bear and star in the top right corner of a driver’s license or identification card.
To apply for a REAL ID, an applicant must provide a valid Social Security number, proof of identity and two proofs of California residency. A list of qualifying documents and other helpful information can be found at REALID.dmv.ca.gov.
• Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
