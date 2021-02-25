The San Joaquin County Board of supervisors showed their support of youth sports, passing a resolution in support of the Let Them Play movement at Tuesday’s meeting.
The resolution was brought forth by District 5 Supervisor Robert Rickman, who called for youth sports in the county to resume and stated in part “the ban on youth sports competition is currently creating an alarming negative mental health impact in the areas of suicide ideation, anxiety, depression, and suicide itself.”
Board Chairman Tom Patti, who represents District 3, read the resolution into the record that urges the California Department of Public Health to issue new guidance that will permit youth sporting activities and competition in California to resume immediately, with proper safety protocols in place.
“I am proud to have read this resolution, and if and when it passes, as I believe it would, I am very proud this county is taking a stand on behalf of children’s youth sports activities to let them get out and play” Patti said.
Student athletes across California joined in #LetThemPlayCa rallies in mid-January voicing their desire to return to the playing field. Athletes from Kimball, Tracy and West high school took part in the rallies at their schools.
The resolution passed 5-0 as part of the board’s consent calendar.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
