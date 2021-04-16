Congressman Josh Harder (CA-10) announced on Monday that he has selected former Tracy councilmember Rhodesia Ransom as his new District Director, which oversees the management and operations for Harder’s local office. Harder’s district represents California’s Central Valley, including Stanislaus County and parts of San Joaquin County, including Tracy.
“My job is to deliver for our Valley families. Rhodesia has had this same commitment throughout her career,” said Harder. “We have a lot of work to do, and Rhodesia has proven time and again she gets results for the Valley. We’re incredibly fortunate to have her join our team.”
Rhodesia Ransom is a proud resident of Tracy, California who has dedicated two decades in service to her community. She attributes her passion for servant leadership to the time she spent as a child working alongside her grandmother, a missionary, to connect vulnerable families with resources.
She most recently served as a city councilmember for the City of Tracy from 2016 until her final term in Nov. 2020. Before that, Ransom served on the city’s Planning Commission from 2009 to 2016 and was also a founding board member of the Tracy Police Activities League and Tracy Community Homelessness Task Force. She has also served on the San Joaquin County Civil Grand Jury providing oversight to public agencies across our county to improve efficiency and service delivery.
Ransom is also the co-founder and executive director of the Sow A Seed Community Foundation, which has been helping youth gain access to stigma-free mental health resources and programs since 2005.
“I’m excited to join the Harder team,” said Ransom. “Josh and I share a commitment to getting things done for Valley families, and I am honored to work with him in service to our district.”
