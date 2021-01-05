Robert Rickman took his seat on the San Joaquin Board of Supervisors representing the 5th District as the board held their first meeting of the new year.
Judge Barbara Kronlund administered the oath to Rickman who is also a sergeant on the California Highway Patrol.
Rickman replaces Bob Elliott who served two terms on the Board of Supervisors representing the 5th District which includes Tracy, Mountain House, half of Manteca, a portion of Lathrop and associated unincorporated areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.