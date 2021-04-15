San Joaquin County Fifth District Supervisor Robert Rickman was elected as chairman of the Megaregion Working Group at the group’s March 26 meeting.
The Megaregion Working Group is a 12-member body made up of board members from the San Joaquin Council of Governments, the Sacramento Area Council of Governments and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. The group represents 16 counties and 136 cities, including about 11 million people, in the Central Valley, Bay Area and Sierra Foothills.
The group aims to influence state and federal policies as they pertain to the 16-county region. That includes coordination of each member region’s transportation plans including freight corridors and rail projects, jobs-housing balance including affordable housing, and coordination of economic development and business support efforts across the megaregion.
Information about Megaregion Working Group can be found at www.sjcog.org/AgendaCenter.
