Arbor Avenue at the north end of town will be closed for two weeks starting today as the city of Tracy installs a new pipeline leading from the city’s wastewater treatment plant to Old River.
Workers from Mozingo Construction of Oakdale will close down the street June 29 through July 10 as they begin to install the 42-inch pipeline, which replaces a 40-year-old, 33-inch pipeline that is beginning to deteriorate. When complete, the 3½-mile underground pipeline will be capable of sending 16 million gallons per day of treated wastewater from the Larch Road plant to Old River. That is the amount of water that the state Water Quality Control Board will allow under the city’s discharge permit.
The city expects additional road closures along MacArthur Drive leading up to Old River as the project continues over the next couple of years. The city expects the pipeline to be complete by August 2022.
The cost of the project comes to about $39.9 million, including the $25.9 million contract with Mozingo Construction, plus a $4.5 million design contract with CH2M Hill; close to $5 million in construction management, design support and environmental monitoring costs; and a $3 million contingency fund for unforeseen expenses.
About 56% of that money will come from existing ratepayers and 44% of it from new development.
