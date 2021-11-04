Drivers can expect delays as a pair of road projects begin next week on Corral Hollow and South Lammers roads.
The first of a three-phase road widening project on Corral Hollow Road between the California Aqueduct and Interstate 580 begins Monday morning.
The project will begin with the southbound lanes and include grading, utilities and road work on the west side of the road.
Construction will take place on weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to minimize the impact on commuters.
One lane of Corral Hollow will remain open during the construction. The first phase is expected to last until early January. Construction will then move to the second phase in the northbound lanes which is expected to last from late January to mid-July.
The third phase calls for median and landscaping work.
When completed, the section of Corral Hollow Road will be two lanes in both directions, fully landscaped median and parkways and 10-foot-wide sidewalks. New streetlights and a four-way signal at Corral Hollow Road and Tracy Hills Drive will also be installed.
The developer for the International Park of Commerce will begin storm drain improvements on Lammers Road between Byron Road and 11th Street starting Wednesday morning.
Mozingo Construction will install storm drainpipe, manhole and storm drain structures under the paved section of roadway.
Construction crews will keep one lane open, but the city is cautioning drivers to expect heavy delays.
No time schedule for completion of the Lammers Road work was given.
Both road construction sites will have cones, flaggers and message boards to help drivers navigate through the areas.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
