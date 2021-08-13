A tractor-trailer rolled over on the 11th Street roundabout snarling traffic in both directions Wednesday afternoon
The California Highway Patrol received the report of the vehicle rollover at 11th Street and Grant Line Road at about 2:54 p.m.
The driver heading toward the northbound Interstate 5 onramp rolled the rig and struck a power pole on the east side of the road.
A power line fell crossing all four lanes of 11th street and started a small grass fire at the side of the road.
Traffic was diverted to Kasson Road around the crash scene while a Pacific Gas and Electric crew was called for the downed power line.
CHP estimated it would take about two hours to pull the tractor-trailer upright and open the roadway.
The driver was not injured in the crash.
