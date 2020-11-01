Tracy Sunrise Rotary is getting ready for its annual Senior Thanksgiving Dinner, and while many changes are in store because of COVID-19, the local Rotary Club still is in need of turkeys for the event.
This year’s Tracy Sunrise Rotary Senior Thanksgiving Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 22, will be a pickup- and delivery-only event because of COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.
As in years past, the club still expects to serve about 350 meals, so the need for donations and volunteers is as great as ever. The club will accept donations of frozen turkeys from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, and will accept fresh turkeys from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. Volunteers are also welcome, especially drivers who can make deliveries around town starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22.
To make a monetary donation to allow the club to buy food and supplies, contact Stephanie Prioste at 209-607-0874. To sign up as a volunteer contact Cindy Gustafson at 209-815-1101.
To sign up to have a dinner delivered on Sunday, Nov. 22, contact the Lolly Hansen Senior Center at 209-831-4230.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.