Local nonprofits can apply starting Nov. 1 to be included in the safe and sane fireworks lottery for a chance to sell legal pyrotechnics for one week leading up to the Fourth of July holiday.
Applications are available online and nonprofits will have until Dec. 2 to submit their application for the lottery, which will be held at 5 p.m. on Jan. 13.
The Tracy City Council passed a local ordinance in 2011 allowing the sale of safe and sane fireworks by local nonprofits, with one permit being issued for each 10,000 of population.
Current population estimates of 98,601 allow 10 permits to be issued this holiday season.
Nonprofits can return the completed application by mail, email or in person to the city clerk’s office at Tracy City Hall.
The filing period to apply for the lottery ends at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2.
Nonprofits selected in the lottery can then apply for a sales permit. If they are successful in the permitting process and complete the required safety training, they will be eligible to sell safe and sane fireworks from June 28 through July 4.
For more information about eligibility, instructions, how to apply and the application visit https://www.cityoftracy.org/opengov/safe-sane-fireworks-information-page.
