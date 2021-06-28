Residents can celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July holiday with safe and sane fireworks as the sales of the pyrotechnics kicked off at noon on Monday
Ten local nonprofits will sell the legal fireworks for a week leading up to July 4.
The safe and sane fireworks can be discharged from noon to 10 p.m. from now through July 3 and from noon until midnight on the Fourth of July.
Fireworks booth operators said there is a potential fireworks shortage and booths may not be able to restock when their supplies are sold out.
Any fireworks that explode or leave the ground are illegal.
All fireworks, including safe and sane, are illegal in unincorporated parts of San Joaquin County, including Mountain House, Banta and rural areas of Tracy.
