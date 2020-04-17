One of Tracy’s largest distribution centers was reported as having more than 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases this week, including one worker who died, as the number of infections in San Joaquin County continued to climb.
A spokeswoman for the Safeway Inc. headquarters in Pleasanton confirmed on Friday that one of the workers at the Safeway Tracy Distribution Center on Schulte Road had died from complications related to COVID-19.
“Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts are with that associate's family,” said Wendy Gutshall, Safeway’s director of government and public affairs, in a statement sent Friday to the Tracy Press. “We’re working to assist the associate’s family during this difficult time through the Safeway Foundation’s We Care program – a charitable program designed to support our associates during unanticipated financial hardships and emergencies.”
The Modesto Bee reported on Thursday that the 52-year-old man was a Turlock resident, a father of five and a grandfather, who died on Monday, a week after he had been admitted to an area hospital.
On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, during his daily press conference, made reference to the situation as he announced that the state would sponsor a two-week supplemental sick leave package for food sector workers affected by COVID-19.
To illustrate the need that food service workers have for sick leave and health care, he referred to a “large food distribution center, where we have 51 positives, including one individual who has passed away, at a facility that has over 1,700 workers,” though he didn’t specify that it was the Tracy Safeway Distribution Center.
In her statement, Gutshall confirmed that 3% of approximately 1,700 workers at the Tracy Distribution Center had tested positive for COVID-19.
The distribution center continues to operate, though Gutshall noted that enhanced health screenings had been put in place for all people entering the facility, and workers had been asked to stay at home if they showed symptoms of COVID-19, such as a cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, diarrhea, nausea, chills or body aches, or if any of their family members were known or suspected to have COVID-19.
She said workers were wearing face masks and the company had adjusted times for breaks and removed some furniture from break rooms to make sure people could maintain social distancing. The company has also stepped up its cleaning and disinfection schedule around the center.
The coronavirus is known to spread by way of airborne particles, such as those released when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and is also known to linger for a time on surfaces touched by infected people.
Gutshall said that the Food and Drug Association states “that there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19” and no evidence that food produced in the U.S. can transmit the coronavirus.
