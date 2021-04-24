The San Joaquin Building Trades Council is looking for 20 individuals to participate in its new apprenticeship program, which aims to prepare workers for public infrastructure and other construction jobs by exposing them to the field.
The eight-week Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Readiness Program, which was developed in partnership with California Human Development, will teach valuable skills and allow participants to explore different union construction trades. The program’s application is open to all San Joaquin County residents and those in neighboring counties.
“In San Joaquin County, construction activity is flourishing. Our Building Trades Council has partnerships on both private and public construction projects, with an emphasis on training and providing opportunities for local residents,” said Michael Mark, Financial Secretary-Treasurer of the San Joaquin BTC. “Students who are accepted will be exposed to over 20 different skilled trades, and after graduating the MC-3 course will decide the best apprentice career path that suits their needs. Each of these ‘earn-as-you-learn apprentice careers have no tuition costs, include benefits, retirement and a wage that increases through progression of the three-to-five-year apprenticeship program.”
The course, which starts on June 1, is made possible by the State of California Workforce Development Board – High Road Construction Careers and the SB1 Grant Program. The program will have 8-hour days, 5 days a week and will take place at California Human Development’s Anthony Soto Employment Training Center at 2895 Teepee Dr. in Stockton. Participants will receive a robust training curriculum, which will include receiving certifications for OSHA 10, blueprint reading, forklift certification, intro to electrical, plumbing, HVAC and more.
“This is exactly the type of course that will get someone who does not have a lot of experience in the construction industry ready to be successful,” said Nick Weathers, North Valley Regional MC3 Lead Coordinator. “The certifications and exposure that they will receive will make them much more desirable to contractors and union apprenticeship programs.”
Applicants will be screened for eligibility, which will include possession of a valid driver’s license, high school diploma or GED and the ability to pass a drug test.
The deadline for applications is May 15. To apply for the program, register at www.ValleyBuild.net or call Nick Weathers at 209-561-5426 with questions.
