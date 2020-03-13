The San Joaquin County superintendent of schools has recommended a three-week closure for all schools in the county.
"Schools are an essential service and crucial to our communities," Superintendent James Mousalimas said in a statement Friday. "The decision to recommend school closure was not taken lightly. While children have not been shown to be a high-risk group for the virus, the temporary closure of schools may help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in San Joaquin County and help protect our most-vulnerable populations."
The county office of education will post updates at sjcoe.org/healthsafety.
Tracy Unified, Delta Charter/New Jerusalem, Jefferson, Banta and Lammersville Unified school districts have all confirmed that their campuses will be closed beginning March 16 and will not reopen until April 6. Tracy Learning Center will remain closed until April 20, because its two-week spring break was already scheduled from April 6-17.
Tracy Unified is canceling all classes and student activities. Children up to age 18 will be able to pick up meals at some school sites during the school closures. More information will be online at www.tracy.k12.ca.us, or families can call Tracy Unified School District Student Services, 830-3280.
Delta Charter Schools will "ensure every child has school work to complete with the goal of continuing the learning process," according to a message from Superintendent David Thoming.
Jefferson schools will be closed. The district office will remain open during the closure.
Banta School will provide either online instruction or packets of educational enrichment work for students during the closure, and takeout lunches and breakfast food will be provided at the school from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. daily.
A statement from Lammersville Unified Superintendent Kirk Nicholas indicated that "plans are in place for students to continue to learn during this time" and that families would be notified in the coming days. New information will be shared via www.lammersvilleschooldistrict.net.
"These next few weeks will be a challenge and we are not certain what lies ahead after that," Nicholas wrote. "You have our unwavering commitment to do all we can do to help you and your children."
