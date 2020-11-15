San Joaquin County is working toward improving the quality of life for its homeless veteran population by collaborating with the Housing Authority, County of San Joaquin, and the state Veteran Housing and Homelessness Prevention program to develop and build veteran-supporting facilities.
In addition to the new Community-Based Outpatient Clinic and Community Living Center — spearheaded by the Department of Veterans Affairs — already slated to be completed in the next few years, the county announced the imminent construction of its housing project for homeless veterans, Victory Gardens.
"In 2019, the Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted the goal of ending veteran homelessness in San Joaquin County by 2025. Victory Gardens will go a long way in achieving that goal," said Kathy Miller, chair of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors.
Victory Gardens is a planned 49-unit campus of "deeply affordable" housing for displaced veterans throughout San Joaquin County, funded by recently awarded $19.6 million in federal tax credits and an additional $6.8 donated by VHHP. The development will be built on 4.7 acres of county-owned land in French Camp near San Joaquin General Hospital and will feature 41 one-bedroom units, seven two-bedroom units and common area amenities, such as a community garden and computer room.
"In addition to the donated land, the project has received Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Program funds from the County," said the county's recent press release. "HACSJ will also contribute rental assistance funds through a program called HUD-VASH, a form of Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers specifically for veterans."
Anticipated completion for Victory Gardens is projected for fall 2022.
