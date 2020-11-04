More than 75% of registered voters, three out of every four in San Joaquin County, cast ballots in Tuesday’s election, an all-time high according to a news release from the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters office issued Wednesday afternoon.
Melinda Dubroff, San Joaquin County’s Registrar of Voters, said there are still 129,921 ballots yet to be counted in the county. Those ballots include vote-by-mail, conditional voter registration/provisional and damaged ballots.
In a written statement, Dubroff said, “American citizens across the country, deployed overseas and living across the globe, exercised their right to vote in striking numbers. That was clearly evident in San Joaquin County where citizens participated in democracy at historic levels with more than 143,761 ballots validated and reported on election night. Those votes included vote-by-mail ballots and in-person votes received at the county’s 34 voter service centers. So far, this is 39.3% of votes processed to date out of our total number of registered voters, but there are many more ballots to count.”
Tuesday’s voter turnout was higher than the 68% turnout for the 2016 Presidential election and the 34% for the March primary.
“We know the pandemic played a role in this record turnout because every registered voter received a postage-paid vote-by-mail ballot, rather than mailing ballots to voters upon request. But even so, the record numbers we’re seeing also tell the story about how passionate and motivated people are about exercising their right to vote. I hope it is a trend that will continue for years to come,” Dubroff said.
With nearly 130,000 ballots left to count the registrar expects to certify the election results by Dec. 3.
Daily reports of ballots yet to be processed will begin posting on the registrar’s website at www.sjrov.org beginning Thursday at 9 p.m.
