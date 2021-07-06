San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp was one of eight hospitals nationwide recognized for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, receiving the 2021 COVID-19 Innovations award at a virtual meeting on June 24.
The hospital, a member of America’s Essential Hospitals association, was honored for the efforts of the County Clinic in the initial countywide collaboration between county agencies, other hospitals and community organizations in creating a pandemic response that included creating COVID testing sites.
The County Clinics launched “Project Baseline,” a free drive through COVID testing site at the hospital parking lot in early March 2020 that was hoped to test hundreds of people a day who might have been exposed to the virus.
The association has more than 300 member hospitals that care for low-income and marginalized people.
The award was part of the 2021 Gage Awards, recognizing creative and successful programs that improve patient care and serve community needs. This year a new category recognized innovative responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The award took special note of the efforts of the County Clinics in reaching agricultural workers with testing and vaccinations and emphasized the quick transition the clinics made in their COVID response to help free up hospital beds and address needs of the community.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.