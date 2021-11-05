The Tracy City Council has selected an interim city attorney to replace City Attorney Leticia Ramirez, who will leave the city on Nov. 14.
On a 4-0 vote, with Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas absent, to hire Gregory Rubens from the Silicon Valley office of law firm of Burke, Williams & Sorensen, LLP, in San José.
According to the law firm’s website, Rubens received his Juris Doctor degree from the McGeorge School of Law in 1987, and his areas of focus includes municipal law, in addition to estate planning, probate, conservatorships, real estate and small business consulting.
Rubens has served as the city attorney for the city of San Carlos since 2008 and as legal counsel for the Pooled Liability Assurance Network, a joint powers agency that serves 28 cities, and as counsel for the South San Francisco Housing Authority and the Redwood City Improvement Association.
Rubens will serve as the city’s legal counsel until the Tracy City Council can hire a permanent city attorney. The council is also in the process of selecting a new city manager and is down to reviewing the finalists for that position. The city manager and city attorney are the only positions hired directly by the city council.
