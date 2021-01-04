The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has moved forward on plans to increase capacity of the San Luis Reservoir in the hills near Santa Nella.
On Wednesday, Bureau Commissioner Brenda Burman announced that the Bureau has sent to Congress the final feasibility study that will add 10 feet to the crest of B.F. Sisk Dam while implementing safety projects.
The increased capacity will add water reliability for Delta-Mendota Canal water users, including the city of Tracy and Banta Carbona and Byron Bethany irrigation districts.
In total, the increased reservoir capacity will produce additional water supplies for two million people served by municipal and industrial agencies, a million acres of farm land and 200,000 acres of the Pacific Flyway wetlands.
“While there is still work to be done,” said USBR Regional Director Ernest Conant, “Reclamation and our partner, the San Luis & Delta-Mendota Water Authority, are very pleased to witness this critical milestone for the project.”
B.F. Sisk Dam is a 382-foot high earth-fill embankment located about 12 miles west of Los Banos. The dam is over 3 miles long and impounds San Luis Reservoir, which has a current total capacity of around 2 million acre-feet.
