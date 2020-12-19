Members of the Tracy School Management Association gathered jackets, coats and sweatshirts for families in need during their first Winter Clothing Drive held at West High School.
The association, made up of all administrators in the district, as well as classified confidential employees, school site secretaries, school counselors, school psychologists, and speech and learning pathologists, decided to give some extra help this holiday season.
The association gives out scholarships every year but, in light of the pandemic, wanted to give some additional help to the community.
They talked to the McHenry House Tracy Family shelter who said warm clothing was their current need this time of year.
The association held a three-day drive-thru winter clothing drive that started on Tuesday collecting donations at the West High School bus loop.
Members of the association were helped by students from the West High Leadership class, who manned the donation barrels from 1 to 4 p.m.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
