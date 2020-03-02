Tracy Unified School District Trustee Ameni Alexander has added his name to the list of candidates for the Tracy City Council. He is one of two people who have stated their intention to run for the council in November, when there will be two seats up for election, including one that is certain to be open to a newcomer.
Alexander was elected to the Tracy Unified School District Board of Education in 2018. He is a teacher and has also served as a Tracy planning commissioner. He filed a candidate intention statement Feb. 20 at Tracy City Hall.
Elizabeth Ortiz is also a candidate for City Council, having stated her intention to run back in June.
There will be at least one open seat as Mayor Pro Tem Nancy Young is completing her second term on the Tracy City Council and is ineligible to run for council again because of term limits.
Young is running for mayor, a seat that will also be vacant as Mayor Robert Rickman is serving his second term and is ineligible to run again because of term limits.
Jass Sangha, Abdul Wahid and Angelo Alejandre have also announced their intentions to run for mayor.
Rickman is now running for the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, as is Councilwoman Rhodesia Ransom, who is near the end of her first four-year term on the council. Ransom is eligible to run for re-election to the council in November, but if she’s elected to the county board, she would have to give up her council seat.
Councilwoman Veronica Vargas also is running for county supervisor. Her second term on the Tracy City Council expires in 2022, but she would have to leave the council early if elected to the county board.
