Schools remain open, but Tracy-area school districts are taking steps to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus by sanitizing surfaces and canceling many extracurricular activities.
Tracy Unified School District
Superintendent Brian Stephens sent out a letter Thursday morning outlining plans to keep Tracy Unified School District students and employees safe.
Stephens reported on the outcome of a meeting on Wednesday with county school officials and the director of San Joaquin County Public Health Services. If a student or school employee tests positive for COVID-19, that school will be dismissed for deep cleaning, but the intention is for classes to resume after a day or two.
He said TUSD would defer to medical experts from the county health department on all medical matters.
Stephens also said TUSD had added extra sanitation procedures to its daily routines for cleaning each school’s classrooms, offices and common areas.
Also on Thursday, TUSD announced that it was postponing or canceling school proms, dances, rallies, musical performances and other events in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recommendation to limit nonessential large public gatherings.
All field trips have been canceled. So have travel plans for students and school employees and visits from vendors and presenters from outside the county.
The district has also provided hygiene training for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Lammersville Unified School District
Lammersville Unified School District is taking similar steps to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
All events with 250 or more students will be canceled or postponed.
The district has increased its custodial staff and directed workers to sanitize things that are frequently touched and common areas and surfaces.
Schools have posted signs reminding students and staff members to wash their hands and use good hygiene, and they have added touchless hand sanitizer dispensers in high volume areas.
Lammersville Unified said it would consult with the local health department and the county office of education in case a student or staff tests positive for COVID-19 whether to close the school and how to continue education and clean and reopen the school.
Colleges
San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton posted a notice online Thursday morning that the faculty is working to move as many classes as possible to online learning. Instruction that requires face-to-face and hands-on assignments, such as science or career education labs, will continue to meet on campus for now. Delta College employees are being encouraged to work remotely. Computer labs, the library and offices will remain open for students.
Los Positas College in Livermore announced that in-person classes would be suspended on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and that classes would resume Monday either online education classes or limited in-person classes.
Notre Dame de Namur University, which has a campus in downtown Tracy, said Thursday that all classes between Monday and Wednesday will be suspended to allow faculty to prepare classes online. Starting next Thursday, all NDNU classes will be held remotely or online until April 5 or longer if necessary.
As of Thursday afternoon, classes were continuing as normal at Modesto Junior College and California State University, Stanislaus in Turlock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.