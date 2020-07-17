Banta Elementary School District confirmed Wednesday that students will begin the 2020-21 school year with remote learning.
The announcement came two days after the San Joaquin County superintendent of schools and public health officer recommended that districts across the county use distance learning exclusively at least through the end of August.
Banta officials said students would be provided digital devices and textbooks for distance learning. The first day of school is Aug. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.