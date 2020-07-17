Tracy Learning Center will open the school year Aug. 3 with distance learning for Primary Charter, Discovery Charter and Millennium High schools.
All classes will be online, with no in-person class time, at least through the end of August. That’s the educational model presented as Plan 1 of a reopening plan Tracy Learning Center published online July 6. It’s the same model the K-12 charter school used to finish the spring semester after campuses closed in March because of COVID-19 concerns.
“Tracy Learning Center has a proven track record of using this model for three full months and while we believe it was successful, we are aware of the limitations,” the plan states.
Each day, students will log on to Zoom for virtual instruction and will be assigned work to do independently. Teachers will give grades as usual. The school will follow up with students who don’t attend virtual class sessions.
Families can check out technology from the school as needed so students can keep up with their classes.
Administrators hope to have in-person classes later in the school year if health conditions improve and it is safe for students, teachers and staff members, and their families.
The Tracy Learning Center board will meet using Zoom at 6 p.m. July 27. Anyone can participate by signing into Zoom with the meeting ID 916 9325 8640 and the password tlcfalcons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.