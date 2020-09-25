Someone called to report a naked youth on the hood of a black Honda as it drove up and down Lowell Avenue at 7:35 p.m. on Sept. 17. Someone else reported that the youth was wearing black shorts, and was about 13-years-old. The car was last seen heading toward Clyde Bland Park. Police searched the area but couldn’t find the Honda.
Tracy police received 1,211 calls for service from Sept. 17 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
2:02 a.m.: A resident in the 900 block of W. 9th Street said there was a white car parked in front of their house playing very loud music for the past 30 minutes. The caller said they thought the car belonged to a friend of a neighbor. Police gave them a warning.
4:04 a.m.: A caller said their 2014 black Nissan Altima was stolen about an hour ago from the 200 block of West 21st Street. The caller said the vehicle was missing the back bumper and they left the wallet in the car.
9:52 a.m.: An employee at Barbosa Cabinets, 2020 E. Grant Line Road, said they have been receiving calls about company checks that were being sent that turned out to be fake. The caller said he contacted one bank that processed a check and once they verified the check was fake they refunded the money. Since the company hadn’t lost any money yet the caller didn’t want to file a report but wanted the incident documented by the police.
12:01 p.m.: Police were called to a home in the 3700 block of Norfolk Drive by a resident who complained about a neighbor who was throwing rocks at his backyard and hitting a window. Police talked to the neighbor who admitted to throwing the rocks at the home because his neighbor’s animals were too loud. Even after an officer warned him to stop throwing rocks the man said he would not stop, and may “squash the dog’s brains.” Police recorded the exchange on an officer’s body camera, and provided the man with information on how to resolve issues of loud animals.
3:12 p.m.: A man said someone shot all out all the windows on his Ford F250 while it was parked on the 400 block of Glenbriar Circle. The man said this was the second time the windows had been shot, the first time was Saturday night. He thought it was a random act until it happened again last night after the windows had been repaired. The man said he had video surveillance of the incident and neighbor might have a better view with their Ring doorbell camera.
4:10 p.m.: A caller wanted to talk to police about a homeless man living in a small park area across from Hoyt Park and Dale Odell Drive. The caller said it was an ongoing problem with the man was leaving trash everywhere and using drugs while children were in the park. The man had questions regarding homeless in the area and said he wanted to talk to the neighborhood resource officers the following day.
10:06 p.m.: Someone stole a basket full of groceries from Food Maxx, 1950 W. 11th Street. The caller said the man left through an emergency exit and had his car parked behind the Wing Stop restaurant. The manager said they didn’t want to press charges but wanted the man given a trespass warning if he was found.
Tuesday
1:31 a.m.: A man was pacing back and forth asking people for marijuana at the AM-PM Mini Mart, 550 W. Valpico Road. The caller asked the man to leave and he refused. The caller knew his mother and called her but she was unable to help. The caller wanted police to remove him from the property. Police checked and said the man was a registered sex offender but the store called back and said the man had already left.
2:38 a.m.: A video camera spotted a man with a flashlight going through unlocked vehicles in the Advance Auto storage yard, 1133 W. 11th Street. No one was found in the lot and the caller said they would file a report in the morning once the owner of the vehicle checked to see what was stolen.
7:53 a.m.: Someone reported graffiti painted on a sound wall near Ray Harvey Drive and Honeydew Court. A message was sent to the graffiti hotline to cleanup sound wall.
2:18 p.m.: A credit card skimmer was found on a counter ATM machine inside the Shell gas station, 2375 W. Grant Line Road. No one had any information how it was placed there and police said they would make a report on the incident.
3:24 p.m.: A resident in the 1400 block of Cypress Lane said someone broke into their home through a back window last Thursday and took several items. A neighbor’s security camera had video recorded the entire burglary.
6:25 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a car parked in the 300 block of Golden Leaf Court. No one had any suspect information or video of the theft.
10:46 p.m.: A caller complained about a loud music from a speaker placed outside Rusty’s, 320 Grant Line Road. The caller said they would sign a complaint. Police talked to the business who said they were closing for the night and the music was being turned off.
Monday
2:02 a.m.: Police were called to Linne Road and Tracy Boulevard about a man in the middle of the street banging a large water jug on the ground. The caller said they couldn’t tell if he was yelling or saying anything. Police checked on the man and said he was walking home and let him go.
7:05 a.m.: A man described as a “tweaker” was throwing rocks at vehicles passing by Linne Road and Tracy Boulevard. Police found he man near Whispering Winds Drive and Tracy Boulevard and talked to him.
9 a.m.: A man walked into the stockroom of Target, 2800 Naglee Road, the previous night and stole $1,000 worth of liquor and televisions. The caller said they wanted to prosecute the man if he was caught.
1:57 p.m.: A caller heard voices, both men and women, screaming in a foreign language inside Asian Massage, 1250 W 11th Street. The caller said the business was supposed to be closed and the voices were heard inside the massage business regularly. An email was sent about the business to the department’s special investigations unit.
2:42 p.m.: A woman in the 1500 block of Wall Street said her mother living in San Jose doesn’t approve of her husband and is threatening to have him killed. The woman said she didn’t want to have her mother prosecuted and just an officer to call her and tell to stop making the threats. Police said there’s was no answer on the mother’s phone and they sent her a message in Spanish.
6:30 p.m.: Someone called police about three men with knives and swords near the bathrooms of Dr. Powers Park, 900 W. Lowell Avenue. The caller said “they’re not psycho or anything” and couldn’t tell if they were cosplay. The caller did tell police they weren’t acting aggressive. A city official had just finished talking to them and found out they were practicing with masks on.
8:38 p.m.: A resident in the 1800 block of Tahoe Circle said they heard gunshots somewhere in the area. Two other callers reported fireworks being discharged in the area of Egret Drive and Hummingbird Way and said they saw people lighting them off. Police checked the area but couldn’t find any fireworks.
Sunday
12:15 a.m.: Someone complained about extremely loud mariachi music coming from a home in the 100 block of East Mt. Diablo Avenue. The caller said the music had been going off and on all night long and they would sign a complaint. An officer said the music was playing and then was turned off and all was quiet.
5:23 a.m.: Two cars were reported in a crash at Grant Line and Paradise roads and one car was overturned with someone still inside. Police arrived at the crash and said no one was trapped in either car and found a 2020 Hyundai four dour sedan on its roof. Both cars were towed away and an ambulance was called for one person who said they had arm and leg pain.
9:51 a.m.: A caller said someone broke into two cars on the 3800 block of Comstock Place during the night, The caller said they had the burglaries on video for police to see.
11:13 a.m.: Police were called about a man who may have been drunk dancing in the street at Monument Drive and Sycamore Parkway making vehicles swerve out of the roadway. A second caller said the man was yelling loudly and might be drunk and there were empty bottles of alcohol on the street. Police checked on the man and found he had several restraining orders but said he was not drunk. He was told to stay out of the road unless he was crossing it.
12:46 p.m..: A man wearing a pink-colored hat was walking around the parking lot of Savemart, 875 S. Tracy Blvd., screaming and yelling at people. The caller said he had an incident with the man the night before at the store but he only told the manager. Police checked and found he man had 10 restraining orders and three that had not been served yet. Police left a message with the manager for possibly filing a restraining order through the corporate office and to possibly have him banned from the Savemart parking lot.
5:42 p.m.: A caller was willing to sign a complaint about loud music coming from a church at King Alley and West Street.
7:36 p.m.: Police were called about a man setting up a tent in the grass next to the sidewalk on Central Avenue and Sycamore Parkway. Police said the tent was obstructing the sidewalk but the caller was concerned about the legality of the man camping near the sidewalk at night.
Saturday
1:54 a.m.: Police were called to the area near Denny’s, 3718 N. Tracy Blvd., after the local fire department found homeless people lighting campfires in the area near Motel 6.
7:08 a.m.: A resident in the 100 block of Christopher Michael Lane said someone sprayed graffiti on their garage door and fence with profanities. Police said they would a make a report.
8:46 a.m.: A man was masturbating in front Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 1894 W. 11th Street. The caller said the man was last seen walking towards Walgreens and pulling his pants off. Police stopped and talked to the man.
12:58 p.m.: A caller said her 11-year-old grandson was with friends in Don Cose Park, 1780 Whirlaway Lane, when a grey Volkswagen Jetta pulled up and the people inside tried to take items from the grandson’s backpack. Police talked to the boy who said the occupants of the car, one man and three women, said “we are doing a drug check” and wanted their bags. No one got anything form the group and they drove off. Police checked surrounding parks and couldn’t find the car.
3:33 p.m.: A homeless man who was possibly drunk was sitting in the outdoor dining area of Tandoori Pizza, 1920 W. 11th Street. The caller had asked the man to leave several times and he refused. The caller said the man was also rolling marijuana cigarettes. Police checked on the man and said he had left.
5:54 p.m.: About 300 people were reported at an event at the Portuguese Hall, 430 W. 9th Street. The caller said both halls were being used and the people from the event were walking through nearby neighborhoods without masks. An email was sent to the code enforcement department about the gathering.
7:45 p.m.: A couple of callers reported someone lighting off fireworks in El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue. Police also received reports of gunfire in the area of South and West streets which were fireworks.
11:51 p.m.: A loud party was reported to police in the 1600 block of Antonia Court. The caller said there was loud music and several people in front of the house and they were willing to sign a complaint. The caller later told police when officers approached the house the music was turned down and the people ran inside and after they left the music was turned up. They also said they could hear someone doing doughnuts in the roadway near a school.
Friday
8:06 a.m.: A resident in the 900 block of Sultana Drive said their 2017 Nissan Sentra had been stolen. The caller said they keys may have been left in the vehicle and it didn’t have any hubcaps. An email was sent to the regional auto theft task force about the theft.
9:52 a.m.: An employee at Van’s Ace Hardware, 2695 Tracy Blvd., was told to call police about a man and a woman fighting outside the store. They man left in a car and the woman asked for police saying she was afraid the man might return. Police talked to the woman who didn’t want to press charges and declined a ride.
10:52 a.m.: A caller at Motodemic, 450 W. Larch Road, said a homeless person was sleeping in a BWM 310 that belonged to an employee and the man was refusing to get out of the car. The man eventually got out of the car and was threatening employees and said he would come back for them. The man was last seen walking toward Tracy Boulevard with a wagon full of laptops. The call was worried he might come back and vandalize the business and wanted police to give the man a trespass warning. Police searched the area but couldn’t find him.
3:04 p.m.: Someone reported their 2015 Mercedes C300 had been stolen within the last three or four days from the parking lot of La Plaza, 3225 N. Tracy Blvd. An email was sent to the regional auto theft task force about the car.
5:21 p.m.: A customer was having an argument and refusing to leave the Winco store, 2850 Pavilion Parkway. The man was arguing about having to wear a mask in the store and said to call the police. The man had left the store by the time police arrived.
11:27 p.m.: A manager at Pizza Hut, 720 W. 11th Street, said a man wearing a trench coat was yelling profanities and threatening to beat him up. The man left and was standing outside the business somewhere in the parking lot but the manager was worried he might come back when they close.
Sept. 17
12:55 a.m.: A callers said they heard gunshot coming from Thoming Park, 1000 Cambridge Place. The caller said they saw three people run from the park to a white Dodge Challenger and leave. Another caller said they heard fireworks and when they looked outside the sky was red. Police stopped the car and the people inside admitted they were launching fireworks at the park. Police gave them a warning.
8:37 a.m.: Staff at the 7th Day Adventist Church, 2025 Holly Drive told police they found a bullet hole in the back of the church building. The caller said it was the third time someone had shot the church building in the past three months. The church was in the process of having video cameras installed and had no idea who be shooting at the building. Officers called for a crime scene technician to come to the church.
10:38 a.m.: An elderly man drove over a handicapped parking sign in the parking lot of Safeway, 1801 W. 11th Street. The caller said they couldn’t tell if the man, who appeared to be in his 80s, might be impaired because of a medical issue. The car was parked on top of the pole and there was a large chunk of concrete on the car too. The caller said the man went into the store and they would wait for police to point out the man. Police talked to the driver, who was not injured and said he had accidently pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake when parking. The man contacted his insurance company about the incident.
11:07 a.m.: Someone said a homeless man had been living in Hoyt Park, 234 Dale Odell Drive, for about a month. The caller said the man comes to the park late at night and leaves early in the morning with all of his belongings and trash left behind. An email was sent to the neighborhood resource officer about the homeless man.
4:34 p.m.: A caller asked for extra police patrols in the area of Schulte Road and Tracy Boulevard between 10 and 11 p.m. for cars that race back and forth on the street.
7:45: A beige 1996 Mazda B2300 was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Parkside Drive.
11:52 p.m.: A renter in the 1300 block of Dronero Way told police his landlord was threatening to kill him. The caller said the landlord was in his room his room and he was calling for his SUV parked outside and police told him to keep his distance until officers arrived.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
