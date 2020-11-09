The San Joaquin County Sheriff's office is investigating a shooting late Saturday night during a party in the 150 block of Recreo Court in Mountain House.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the scene for a report of multiple shots fired shortly before midnight in the BethanyVillage neighborhood.
Sheriffs office Public Information Officer Sandra Mendez said deputies were told several people showed up to a party at a residence in the court when some sort of argument began.
As the group left, there was an exchange of gunfire with a large number of shots fired and bullets striking two homes and two vehicles. No one was initially reported struck by the gunfire.
Deputies and investigators at the scene found several shell casings from different weapons. One semiautomatic handgun with ammunition was recovered at the scene. Mendez couldn’t comment on the handgun, citing the ongoing investigation.
No one at the party claimed to have seen anything or have any information on the shooting.
Shortly after midnight Tracy police dispatch logs state a young person was dropped off at Sutter Tracy Community hospital by his cousin with a gunshot wound to one of his feet. Mendez said the youth told investigators he was at a party in Tracy when he was shot by a suspect he described only as a male dressed in all black wearing a black face mask and wouldn’t provide any other information.
There were no reports in Tracy police logs of gunfire in town at that time, Saturday evening.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators at 209-468-4400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.