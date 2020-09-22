The threat of a possible explosive caused the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department to shut down a business on Stanford Road on Monday afternoon. After a few hours at the scene, the department’s explosive ordnance team had collected the device and transported it off-site.
Sheriff’s Department spokesman Deputy Alan Sanchez said the device was found in an auto repossession yard on Stanford Road, which runs between Berkeley Road and Schulte Road just west of International Parkway. The explosive ordnance team shut down entrances and exits to the business, established a perimeter and carefully collected the device.
Sanchez said the device appeared to be a modified firework, including bolts and screws, and an employee found the suspected explosive in a vehicle as it was being prepared for auction. The business then contacted the Sheriff’s Department.
By 4 p.m. the explosive ordnance team had placed the device inside a containment vessel for transport off of the site. Sanchez said the team neutralized the device, though it’s unclear if it was detonated safely or rendered harmless in some other way.
