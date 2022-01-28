A 49-year-old man is under arrest on suspicion of killing Eric Almason at his rural Tracy ranch during an attempted burglary on Monday.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office announced Robert Inderbitzen was arrested Wednesday and is in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail being held without bail on unrelated charges and will be extradited to San Joaquin County for Almason’s killing. Investigators say the gun believed to be used in the killing was also found.
In a news release on Friday the sheriff’s office said shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday neighbors told Almason someone was on his ranch in the 26000 block of South Lammers Road trying to break into buildings on the property.
Almason arrived and confronted a man later identified as Inderbitzen.
Investigators believe Inderbitzen shot Almason and fled the scene. Deputies were called to the ranch for a report of shots fired and found him with at least one gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office said Inderbitzen has an extensive criminal history in both San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties including arrests for burglary, stolen vehicles, drug and firearm possession and domestic violence.
The Stanislaus County Jail website shows he is being held without bail with charges including felon in possession of a handgun, carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, assault, burglary and murder.
