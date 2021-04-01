Police were called to the 900 block of Palm Circle for shots fired in the neighborhood and one person later walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon.
According to police radio traffic at least two calls were made at 3:19 p.m. reporting gunfire in the area. Officers responding to the neighborhood found shell casings lying on the roadway.
Officers closed the road at Beechnut Avenue and detectives and crime scene technicians were called to the scene.
Police could be seen checking cars for damage from the shooting on both sides of the road.
While officers were investigating the shooting a local hospital said a person had walked in to the emergency room with a gunshot wound.
Police noted only that the incident appears to have involved minors, and they had not released further details as of press time.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.