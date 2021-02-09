Members of the United Sikhs Central Valley Chapter led volunteers in a community clean-up on Saturday, gathering trash and litter along Byron Road in what the group expects will be the first of many similar service projects.
Volunteers removed trash, clothes, old tires and discarded appliances dumped on Byron Road between Corral Hollow and Lammers roads. United Sikhs provided trash bags, pick-up sticks, gloves and arranged for a trash bin to deposit the collected debris.
High school students joined in the effort and received certificates documenting their credit toward community service hours.
United Sikhs plans for a monthly clean-up event the first Saturday of each month at a different spot around the Tracy area. In March the clean-up is scheduled for the Tracy Sports Complex on 11th Street at Crossroads Drive at 9 a.m.
Volunteers are welcome to join the clean-up events. For more information about the United Sikhs Central Valley Chapter contact Manpreet Singh Shahi at 640-9139 or manpreet.singh@unitedsikhs.org.
