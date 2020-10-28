The state of California recognizes November as Sikh American Awareness and Appreciation Month and local organizations are commemorating it in a very big way.
Sikhs of Tracy, a local community chapter, announced on Oct. 16 via Facebook that both Sikhs of Tracy and Sikhs of Mountain House would be participating in CalTran's Adopt-a-Highway program. That following Tuesday, Sikhs of Manteca also got approved for the program.
With the collaboration of Sikh Gurughars (temples), Central Valley organization Jakara Movement and local volunteers, the San Joaquin County Sikh community adopted multiple two-mile segments of highway along Interstate 205 passing through Mountain House and Tracy, Interstate 5 passing through Stockton and State Route 120 passing through Manteca — roughly eight miles total.
Along with the words "Sikhs of" and the name of the corresponding city, the 34-by-36-inch Adopt-a-Highway signs don a prominent Sikh Turban with red and blue colors and white stars to symbolize Sikh-Americans and encourage those who view the signs to do their own research on the community and the state legislations associated with Sikhs and Sikh American Awareness and Appreciation month — Assembly Concurrent Resolution 147, chapter 158, and ACR 267, chapter 201.
The message put out is a simple one: bring awareness about Sikh-American culture and Sikhism.
"Sikh religion is a target of mistaken identity and hate crimes in the U.S.," read a written statement by Sikhs of Tracy.
The statement referenced the Aug. 2019 homicide of Tracy resident, Paramjit Singh, 64, a Sikh man who was stabbed to death at GretchenTalleyPark during a nightly stroll. Sikhs of Tracy previously held a press conference seeking justice for what they referred to as a "hate crime" after the release of suspect Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads due to the determination of insufficient evidence at his preliminary hearing.
"This sad incident is the driving force behind this effort to create an awareness about Sikh identity, Sikh Turban," the statement read.
Sikhs of Tracy and their sister chapters will hold regular volunteer cleanup days at their adopted sections of the highways. Residents who are interested in helping are encouraged by Sikhs of Tracy to engage their Facebook page of the same name.
"As San Joaquin County residents, we are extremely thankful and hopeful to see this effort. We have humble request to all the San Joaquin residents to join us and help us maintain our community."
