San Joaquin County Public Health Services announced on Monday that it was launching a new awareness campaign to shed light on maternal health of Black and African-American women and the disparity among the mortality rates of Black mothers and infants.
SJCPHS said in a press release that its “Rally Around Our Sisters” campaign is meant to bring potentially life-saving awareness and diminish an alarming rate of Black infants and mothers dying because of pregnancy and delivery complications. This is a countywide, multi-media effort spearheaded by SJCPHS’ Perinatal Equity Initiative and is targeted, not only to San Joaquin residents, but also health providers, elected officials and community professionals.
"There's nothing more life-changing than the birth of a baby. But Black and African American women and infants are dying at a much higher rate than other racial groups. Many of these deaths are preventable and it has to stop,” said Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Public Health Officer, in a public statement. “Rally Around Our Sisters is a community-centered call to action. This campaign is about the community coming together or rallying together, in support of Black and African American mothers to improve health outcomes for themselves and their babies.”
The U.S. Center of Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent statistics reflect the health disparities among Black mothers and infants in comparison to those from other ethnic and racial backgrounds:
• Black and African-American infants die at two times the rate of White infants and three times the rate of Asian infants
• Preterm birth is the dominant cause of infant mortality among Black and African-American infants.
• The preterm birth rate among Black and African-American women is almost 50% higher than the rate among all other women.
• The maternal mortality rate for Black and African-Americans in California is nearly three times higher than the rate of white women.
In a 2018 issue brief put out by National Partnership for Women and Families, these disparities are caused by systemic barriers, such as racism and sexism, which consequently can lead to income inequalities.
“These lost wages mean Black women and their families have less money to support themselves and their families, and may have to choose between essential resources like housing, childcare, food and healthcare. These trade-offs are evident in Black women’s health and use of medical care,” said an excerpt from the issue brief.
SJCPHS also added that other contributing factors to the disparity include fewer financial resources, inadequate prenatal care, lack of proper nutrition, mental distress from personal and external resources and substance abuse.
Demographic data on San Joaquin County from the United States Census Bureau shows that Black and African-American residents make up about 8.3% of the county’s nearly 800,000 resident population. The poverty rate for the county hovers between 13 and 17%, depending on which methodology from different government agencies are observed.
According to Reanna Wyatt, Perinatal Equity Initiative coordinator with SJCPHS, a current services being promoted through PEI, along with the Rally Around Our Sisters campaign is the Black Infant Health Program, which serves Pregnant and Parenting Black and African-American women 16-years-or-older, pregnant at any gestation or parenting up to 6 months postpartum. The Black Infant Health Program includes evidence-based empowerment-focused group support services and client-centered life planning proven to improve the health and social conditions for Black Women and their families.
“The San Joaquin County Public Health Services Perinatal Equity Initiative (SJC PEI) was developed to expand and complement current services offered through the Black Infant Health program,” said Wyatt in an email to Tracy Press.
Wyatt said that SJC PEI is also providing oversight on two programs implemented by partnering agencies: SistaCoach program, which provides intensive case management and health navigation services to Black and African-American pregnant women ages 16-and-older or new Black mothers up to three months postpartum and the Passport to Fatherhood program, which supports fathers who are parenting with Black and African-American women through weekly support groups and one-on-one case management.
“Black moms and babies deserve the same chance to survive and thrive,” said Lacresia Hawkins, who is on the PEI Community Advisory Board member. “But it will take an all-out effort among moms, dads, family, friends, health professionals and the whole community to ensure healthy results for Black and African American mothers and infants.”
To learn more about Rally Around Our Sisters, visit www.rallyaroundoursisters.org, call 209-468- 3004 or follow the campaign on SJCPHS’s social media at @SJCPHS.
• Contact Brianna Guillory at bguillory@tracypress.com or 209-830-4229.
