Recent storms have given way to sunny skies and mild temperatures but some county roads around Tracy remain closed due to storm damage.
Corral Hollow Road from the Interstate 580 ramps to the Alameda County line remains closed to traffic after being first shut down on Jan. 4 due to a mudslide. The roadway reopened for a short time until the rain-swollen Corral Hollow Creek forced the closure again.
A portion of Patterson Pass Road from Interstate 580 to the Alameda County line is also closed because of flooding.
Portions of Chrisman, Bird and Linne Roads that were flooded last week have since reopened while Lehman Road and a portion of Blewett Road to the southeast of Tracy are still listed as closed by the San Joaquin County Department of Public Works. No time has been given for the reopening of the roadways.
A section of South MacArthur Drive at the Corral Hollow Creek bridge and a section of Kasson Road near the entrance to the San Joaquin River club were heavily damaged as portions were washed away by flood waters.
The Tracy California Highway Patrol office said in a social media post both roadways face an extended closure until the county public works department can make repairs to the roadway.
As of Tuesday afternoon the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service showed the San Joaquin River at the Airport Way bridge south east of Tracy measured at at 22.4 feet, dropping out of the monitoring action stage. The river is expected to fall below 20 feet by Saturday evening.
The National Weather Service calls for mostly clear skies Friday with a partly cloudy skies on Saturday. A slight chance of showers expected for Sunday. Temperatures are expected to reach the high 50s during the day with areas of frost forming at night.
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.